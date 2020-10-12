BINNENKIJKEN. Natalia verkoopt haar ‘vrijgezellenappartement’ in Antwerpen BDB

12 oktober 2020

15u17

Bron: Instagram 1 Showbizz Nu Natalia (39) gesetteld is met haar vriend Frederik en dochtertje Bobbi-Loua is ze klaar om haar vrijgezellenleven definitief achter zich te laten. De zangeres verkoopt daarom haar appartement in de hippe Antwerpse wijk ‘t Zuid waar ze als single enkele jaren gewoond heeft. Kostprijs: 375.000 euro.

“Tijd voor een nieuw hoofdstuk”, schrijft Natalia op Instagram. “Ik verkoop m’n ‘vrijgezellenflat’ in Antwerpen dan wel, maar de herinneringen vergeet ik nooit. Het was een geweldige rit!”

Het appartement, dat in 2012 gerenoveerd is, bevindt zich in de Schildersstraat in de wijk ‘t Zuid, dichtbij het Koninklijk Museum voor Schone Kunsten en ontelbaar veel trendy bars en restaurants. De flat van de zangeres is 95 m² groot en bevindt zich op de tweede verdieping van een kleinschalig gebouw.

Naast een volledig ingerichte open keuken, met steamer en oven, en een leefruimte van 36 m² met een gezellige parketvloer, zijn er ook twee slaapkamers en een badkamer met inloopdouche. De nieuwe bewoner kan ook beroep doen op een garage. De kostprijs bedraagt 375.000 euro. Meer info is te bekijken via de website van de immomakelaar.

