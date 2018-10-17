Bieke Ilegems schrijft al afscheidsbrief aan haar dochters: “Durf het grandioos te verknallen” DBJ

17 oktober 2018

19u55

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Bieke Ilegems (47) brengt opnieuw een boek uit en daarin staat onder meer een afscheidsbrief aan het dochters. “Durf op je bek te gaan”, zegt de presentatrice er onder meer in. Maar ook: “ Niet vergeten de donshaartjes op mijn bovenlip te epileren en mijn wenkbrauwen in vorm te houden.”

Bieke Ilegems is mama van twee dochters Noa en Milà. En dat ze hen graag ziet, moge duidelijk zijn. In haar boek ‘geZondig’, schreef ze al een afscheidsbrief aan hen met daarin een beetje levenswijsheid, maar ook praktische tips en vragen.

De ATV-presentatrice heeft het onder meer over haar laatste dagen en uren. “Vergeet wanneer ik op mijn sterfbed lig niet om de donshaartjes op mijn bovenlip te epileren (mochten er tegen die tijd ook op mijn kin groeien: die ook!) en mijn wenkbrauwen in vorm te houden zodat ik er een beetje fatsoenlijk bij lig”, schrijft Ilegems. “Dat zeg ik natuurlijk om te lachen, maar tegelijkertijd toch ook weer niet. Ik zou het echt erg vinden om stinkend en met snor te sterven. Dat dat het laatste beeld zou zijn dat ze van hun moeder hebben.”

Het blijft niet bij een eenvoudig verzoekje, er is ook plaats voor advies. “Zelf het goede voorbeeld geven, is me niet altijd gelukt”, geeft Ilegems toe. “Maar dat, lieve dochters, is een les op zich: durf fouten te maken, op je bek te gaan en het grandioos te verknallen. Dat zal ongetwijfeld gebeuren. Wees dan mild voor jezelf, probeer weer recht te krabbelen, je wonden te likken en door te gaan.”

Ilegems eindigt met wat schoonheidsadvies. “Dat je je elke avond moet ontschminken en beste elke dag zonnecrème op je gezicht smeert, heb ik er al tot vervelens toe ingepeperd”, schrijft de Antwerpse brunette. “Al moet niets natuurlijk. Ik weet dat jullie recht hebben op je eigen stommiteiten. Maar ik wil jullie toch waarschuwen voor enkele valkuilen waarin ik al zo vaak ben getrapt”, besluit ze.