Bent Van Looy is opnieuw papa geworden IDR

10 december 2019

10u30 7 Showbizz Leuk nieuws voor Bent Van Looy (43). De zanger en presentator liet, net als zijn echtgenote Martena, via instagram weten dat ze de trotse ouders zijn geworden van dochtertje Tosca Theodora.

“Natural born parents”, gevolgd door drie hartjes. Dat schreef het stel bij hun grappige aankondiging op Instagram. Daarop is Martena met een handdoek in haar haren en met uitgelopen make-up te zien terwijl Bent in het ziekenhuisbed ligt met zijn pasgeboren dochter. Voor het koppel is het hun tweede kind. In 2014 mochten Bent en Martena ook al dochter Harper verwelkomen.

Dat Bent nu een gezin heeft, hield hij nochtans lange tijd niet voor mogelijk. Zo vertelde hij vorig jaar in Radio 2-programma ‘De Rotonde’ nog dat hij dacht dat een gezinsleven niets voor hem was. “Ik was er heel mijn leven vrij zeker van dat het niet voor mij weggelegd was: vader worden. Ik zag het niet gebeuren”, klonk het toen.