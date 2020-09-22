Bekende Nederlanders veroorzaken ophef na corona-actie #ikdoenietmeermee: “We verzetten ons tegen alle maatregelen” Mark den Blanken/MVO

22 september 2020

14u17

Bron: AD/Belga 106 Showbizz Veel Nederlandse politici en BN’ers hebben zich maandagavond gekeerd tegen een oproep van een groepje artiesten en modellen om de coronaregels van het kabinet te negeren. Onder anderen Famke Louise, Gers Pardoel, Jebroer, Tim Douwsma, Thomas Berge en Brace riepen volgers met de hashtag #ikdoenietmeermee op zich tegen de coronarichtlijnen te keren. “Totaal onverantwoord”, zegt Hugo de Jonge, minister van Volksgezondheid.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

In het statement dat hoort bij die hashtag #ikdoenietmeermee stellen diverse artiesten dat ze voor een goede volksgezondheid zijn. Ze zijn echter van mening dat de huidige maatregelen ‘aan alle kanten rammelen’: “WE HOUDEN ONZE ‘BEK’ NIET MEER, #IKDOENIETMEERMEE”, klinkt het bij onder andere rapper Gers Pardoel. “Dit kan niet langer zo. Wij staan voor een goede volksgezondheid, maar de maatregelen rammelen aan alle kanten. Onze ouderen worden vergeten, onze economie staat op instorten, menselijk gedrag wordt strafbaar gesteld en hoe zit het met de toekomst van onze kinderen? Wij willen duidelijkheid. Wij zijn niet gek. Wij hebben het afgelopen half jaar moeten toekijken hoe we steeds verder achteruit gaan. Daarom eisen wij eerlijkheid en transparantie.”

“Wat is het nut van niet-medische mondkapjes en de 1,5 meter? Hoe betrouwbaar is de PCR test en waarom stemt de overheid tegen een onderzoek? Waarom worden kritische artsen de mond gesnoerd? Angst is de grootste onderdrukker van het immuunsysteem. Hoe kun je dan rechtvaardigen dat je mensen massaal bang maakt? Waar is de griep gebleven? Hoe dodelijk is dit virus? Dit is slechts een fractie van onze vragen.”

“De brandbrief die ondertekend is door 2555 zorgprofessionals ligt al in de Tweede Kamer. De petitie tegen de spoedwet is al 350.000 keer ondertekend. Wij zeggen ‘NEE’ tegen alle maatregelen totdat de overheid het beleid controleerbaar kan rechtvaardigen. Ben je het met ons eens? Deel dit filmpje en maak er één voor je eigen omgeving. Alleen samen krijgen we de overheid onder controle. #IKDOENIETMEERMEE. Power to the people!”

(Lees verder onder foto’s)

Tegenstand

Maar de actie krijgt behalve bijval, vooral ook veel kritiek van collega’s. “In mijn oudejaars pleit ik voor saamhorigheid, empathie en betrokkenheid. Dus ja, ik sta recht tegenover elke ‘artiest’ die #ikdoenietmeermee propageert’’, stelt cabaretier Dolf Jansen. “Hear hear”, beaamt zanger Tim Knol. En Freek Vonk schrijft onder het bericht van Tim Douwsma: ‘Gebruik je invloed beter man. Ik heb je hoog zitten. Hier bereik je niets mee.’

Ook zangeres Merol reageerde vanmorgen op Studio Brussel. “Ik vind het doodeng, zeker omdat die sterren zo’n groot bereik hebben. Waarom heeft hun management hen daar niet voor behoed? Je hebt zoveel sterren in Nederland die opeens in complottheorieën beginnen geloven en die ook gaan delen, zoals topmodel Doutzen Kroes en Josje van K3. Die gaan zich dan vragen stellen, maar wat ze eigenlijk doen is twijfel zaaien, want een vraag kan je niet fact-checken. Ze bieden het complot aan als antwoord. Dus het is super gemakkelijk om allemaal enge dingen de wereld in te gooien. En dat vind ik echt zo dom... Ze zouden beter hun verantwoordelijkheid nemen als mensen met een miljoen volgers. Er zijn gewoon geen meerdere waarheden. Ik vind het erg dat ze de wetenschap betwisten.”



Ook Claudia de Breij vraagt zich af of de Famke Louises van deze wereld afzien van medische hulp als zij zelf corona krijgen. “Je zult mij niet neerbuigend horen over deze artiesten, ik ben dol op bijvoorbeeld Bizzey. En ik vind de vragen ook niet allemaal onterecht. Maar de conclusie #ikdoenietmeermee vind ik zo egoïstisch en lui.’’ Zanger Roel van Velzen twitterde kort: ‘#Ikdoegewoonnogmee’.

Sportjournalist Jack van Gelder reageert ook boos. Op Twitter schrijft hij dat zij geen medische hulp zouden moeten krijgen als ze besmet raken. “Iedereen heeft recht op zijn of haar eigen mening maar als iemand van deze ‘actiegroep’ corona zou krijgen, moet er ook geen aanspraak gemaakt worden op medische hulp of, erger nog, ic-zorg”, aldus Van Gelder.

Zorgpersoneel

De actie valt ook verkeerd bij zorgpersoneel, dat op sociale media hard uithaalt naar de zangers en vloggers. “Mensen die meedoen aan #ikdoenietmeermee nodig ik graag uit om een kijkje te nemen op de IC’’, verzucht recoveryverpleegkundige Don Roelofsen uit Den Bosch. “Daar wordt namelijk met man en macht gewerkt voor patiënten die nog wél graag mee willen doen.’’ Zijn irritatie krijgt veel bijval.

Ook politici nemen hard stelling tegen de actie. “Of het nou je favoriete zanger is, een drukke rapper of je broer, laat ze weten dat we snappen dat het ook voor hen nare tijden zijn, maar een dodelijk virus is geen spel waar je even mee kunt stoppen. #Coronadoetwelmee’’, beklemtoont VVD-fractieleider Klaas Dijkhoff.

D66-fractieleider Rob Jetten sluit zich bij hem aan. “Ik snap de frustratie best, maar ik snap niks van deze oproep. Kritische vragen stellen mag, maar beïnvloed mensen niet met deze verkeerde boodschap. Voor iedereen geldt: houd je aan de regels. Dan kunnen we straks allemaal weer naar optredens of de kroeg.#ikdoewelmee”, aldus Jetten.

Onverantwoord

Minister Hugo de Jonge (Volksgezondheid) noemt de oproep ‘onverantwoord’. Hij wil binnenkort met een aantal van deze BN’ers in gesprek gaan, laat hij weten. “Vragen is goed, kritiek is prima, maar #ikdoenietmeermee is onverantwoord. Om kwetsbare mensen te beschermen, om te zorgen dat de zorg het volhoudt, moeten we juist wel meedoen - allemaal”, aldus de minister.

BN’ers die zich openlijk uitspreken voor de actie #Ikdoenietmeermee zijn niet meteen strafbaar, aldus het Openbaar Ministerie. Om dat te bepalen, moet het OM kijken naar individuele gevallen, zei een woordvoerder. “Het gaat erom of iemand ook handelt naar de uitspraken of er alleen mee dreigt. Dat mag namelijk gewoon en valt onder vrijheid van meningsuiting.”

Je zult mij niet neerbuigend horen over deze artiesten, ik ben dol op bijv. Bizzey. En ik vind de vragen ook niet allemaal onterecht. Maar de conclusie #ikdoenietmeermee vind ik zo egoïstisch en lui. Claudia de Breij(@ claudiadebreij) link

Ook deze sterren ‘doen niet meer mee’.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.