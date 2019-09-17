Bekend Vlaanderen steunt Pia: BV’s roepen op om sms te sturen voor ziek meisje dat duur medicijn nodig heeft KD

17 september 2019

09u32 2 Showbizz De ouders van de kleine Pia, amper 9 maanden oud, hebben een nationale sms-actie gestart om hun kleine meid te redden. Het enige geneesmiddel dat haar kan genezen kost 1,9 miljoen euro en is meteen het duurste ter wereld. “Stuurt één Belg op tien een sms, dan is het leven van ons dochtertje gered”, zegt mama Ellen De Meyer uit Wilrijk. En België omarmt de actie: in geen tijd stuurden al meer dan 300.000 mensen een sms. Onder hen ook heel wat BV’s die hun volgers oproepen om het zieke meisje met een simpel sms’je te steunen. “We moeten helpen.”

Er werden al meer dan 300.000 sms’en verstuurd. “Dit is echt ongelooflijk”, zegt Ellen. “Na al die tegenslagen, de ene ‘nee’ na de andere, het farmabedrijf en de overheid die ons in de steek laten, stráált ons gezin vandaag. Hoe iedereen nu zegt: ‘als zij jullie in de steek laten, dan doen wij het zelf wel’. Mijn geloof in de mensheid is helemaal terug.” Net omdat een sms’je sturen een veel kleinere drempel is dan een overschrijving op een rekeningnummer, is de sms-actie zo’n groot succes. Van elke sms van 2 euro blijft een halve euro kleven bij de operatoren Proximus en Telenet, dat wil dus zeggen dat er 1,5 miljoen sms’jes nodig zijn om Pia te redden. Wie het gezin wilt steunen kan ‘Pia’ sms’en naar het nummer 4666. Meerdere sms’jes sturen kan natuurlijk ook. Alle info vind je www.teampia.be.

Belle Perez steunt de actie met heel haar hart.

Presentatrice Siska Schoeters roept haar volgers op tot actie. “Je hebt je gsm al in de hand terwijl je dit leest. Je kan nu mee een leven redden. Als mensen met een hart moeten we voor elkaar zorgen”, stelt ze kordaat op haar Instagrampagina.

‘Safety First’-actrice Ruth Beeckmans zet ook haar schouders onder de actie.

Voor Sven De Ridder, die een film draait over de farmaceutische industrie, is het thema niet nieuw. Hij hoopt dat we met z'n allen de kleine Pia kunnen redden.

Sandra Bekkari stuurde al een sms en hoopt dat haar 85.000 volgers haar volgen.

Hilde De Baerdemaeker stuurde zelfs al twee sms’je. Er staat immers geen limiet op hoeveel keer je de actie kan steunen. “Gewoon even doen", laat ze weten.

Jeroen Meus stuurde eveneens twee sms’en om Pia en haar gezin te steunen.

Radiopresentatrice Anke Buckinx stuurde zelfs zes sms’en.

Philippe Geubels roept zijn 38.000 volgers op om minstens één sms te sturen. “Want dat ene sms’je van jou maakt echt wel een verschil, dus zeker doen.”

Zangeres Free Souffriau hoefde geen twee keer na te denken. “Gewoon doen.”

Koen Wauters denkt er hetzelfde over. “Niet twijfelen, vrienden. Dit is te erg.”

Eén voor allen. Allen voor Pia. Zo denkt Mathias Coppens er over. “Komaan.”

‘Familie’-acteur Roel Vanderstukken roept zijn fans op om mee te helpen.

Kamal Kharmach deelde de oproep met een reeks hartjes.

Geluidsman Pascal Braeckman is duidelijk. “Gewoon, zelfs twee of drie keer.”

En ook ‘Familie’-acteur Kürt Rogiers draagt zijn steentje bij.