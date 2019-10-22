Bekend Vlaanderen rouwt om Marieke Vervoort: “Als ik wist dat het vandaag was, had ik haar nog een bericht gestuurd” MVO

22 oktober 2019

21u53 24 Showbizz Marieke ‘Wielemie’ Vervoort, rolstoelatlete en geliefd gezicht in Vlaanderen, is vandaag overleden. Ze koos voor euthanasie na jarenlang te vechten tegen haar spierziekte. Ook bekend Vlaanderen rouwt mee.

Tom Waes is er het hart van in. Hij kende Marieke goed en stond haar bij in haar laatste momenten. “We praatten nog wat, we lachten nog wat, we dronken nog een ‘dafalgan’ .... Het was een eer je gekend te hebben. Miljoen respect voor je moedige beslissing. Rust nu maar zacht. Ik zal je nooit vergeten.”

Programmamaker Eric Goens bracht het lijden van Marieke Vervoort via ‘Het Huis’ de Vlaamse huiskamers binnen en nam gisteren in het bijzijn van haar ouders afscheid. “Je moet een onmens zijn om haar keuze niet te begrijpen,’ klinkt het. “Maar anderzijds heeft Marieke tot de laatste seconde van het leven genoten. Ze stond met grote liefde in het leven. Ik heb van dichtbij meegemaakt wat haar ziekte veroorzaakte toen ze bij ons was in en ik heb daags nadien in alle eerlijkheid gezegd: ‘Dit zou ik zelf geen twee nachten overleven.” Marieke was een heel uitgelaten iemand, een zeer intense persoonlijkheid, maar we moeten aanvaarden dat ze in staat werd gesteld er een einde aan te breien.’

Zelfs het de koninklijke familie reageerde op haar overlijden. “Marieke ‘Wielemie’ Vervoort was een ijzersterke atlete en grootse dame. Haar overlijden raakt ons diep. Sterkte aan haar familie en vrienden”, klinkt het op hun officiële Twitter-pagina.

Geluidsman Pascal Braeckman kreeg het nieuws te horen tijdens de opnames van ‘Wat Een Dag’, de nieuwe talkshow op VTM waarvan de eerste proefaflevering vandaag werd uitgezonden. “Shit, ik wist het niet”, klonk het zichtbaar aangedaan. “Ze heeft er verschillende keren met mij over gesproken, maar ik wist niet dat het vandaag was, anders had ik haar nog een bericht gestuurd.” De laatste keer dat hij haar sprak was alweer enkele maanden geleden. “Sorry, ik ben even helemaal van mijn melk”, excuseerde hij zich met tranen in de ogen.

Politica Gwendolyn Rutten zegt dat ze zelden zo’n mooi en ijzersterk mens heeft gekend als Marieke. “Rust zacht, je hebt alles gegeven, geleefd voor tien, grenzen verlegd, de wereld verbaasd. Bedankt voor de mooie momenten die je ons gaf.”

Ook Niels Destadsbader blikt terug op zijn tijd met ‘Wielemie’: “Drink daarboven maar een ‘dafalganneke' op mijn kosten."

Marieke Vervoort werd 40 jaar.

Tom Waes

Het Koningshuis

Profondément attristés par le décès de l’athlète paralympique Marieke Vervoort. Toutes nos pensées vont à sa famille et ses proches. pic.twitter.com/A5KLEDdk8E Belgian Royal Palace(@ MonarchieBe) link

Niels Destadsbader

Pieter Loridon

Rust zacht Marieke ❤️ "Wielemie" Vervoort is overleden https://t.co/YxEPk7YZt8 #sporza Pieter Loridon(@ PieterLoridon) link

Leen Dendievel

Gwendolyn Rutten

Zelden zo’n mooi en ijzersterk mens gekend als ‘Wielemie’ Marieke Vervoort.



Rust zacht, je hebt alles gegeven. Geleefd voor tien, grenzen verlegd, de wereld verbaasd. Bedankt voor de mooie momenten die je ons gaf. @staddiest https://t.co/UPJ5Ohga3Y Gwendolyn Rutten(@ RuttenGwendolyn) link

Raf Van Brussel

Maithé Rivera

Lieven Scheire

Slaapwel, Marieke.

Wat heb je gestreden. pic.twitter.com/MA4hX6DOv4 Lieven Scheire(@ lievenscheire) link

Ikram Aoulad

Roel Vanderstukken

Koen Crucke

Sven Ornelis

Theo Francken

Rust in vrede, Marieke. pic.twitter.com/4uZscVSl3r Theo Francken MP(@ FranckenTheo) link