Bekend Vlaanderen rouwt om Johny Voners: “Klein van gestalte, groot acteur” Lorenzo Veppi

17 maart 2020

20u52 125 Showbizz Vlaanderen is een iconisch figuur kwijt. Johny Voners overleed dinsdag 17 maart op 74-jarige leeftijd. De acteur, die vooral gekend was om zijn rol van Xavier Waterslaeghers in ‘F.C. De Kampioenen’, verloor de strijd tegen kanker. Vlaanderen rouwt, en reageert volop op het trieste nieuws.

Carry Goossens (67)

“Ik heb het nieuws net te horen gekregen en het komt ontzettend binnen. Ik had net Danni (Heylen, red.) aan de lijn en die had hem zaterdag nog gezien. Toen ging het goed met hem vertelde ze. Johny was een zeer optimistisch persoon, altijd klaar voor een grap. Maar daarnaast was hij ook een geweldig acteur. Veelzijdig, integer en hij kon veel meer dan Xavier spelen in ‘F.C. De Kampioenen’. Hij was klein van gestalte, maar een groots acteur.”

Loes Van den Heuvel (63)

Loes Van den Heuvel vormde jarenlang een onafscheidelijk duo als Carmen en Xavier Waterslaeghers. Aan Het Nieuwsblad vertelt de actrice dat ze kapot is van het nieuws van Voners’ overlijden: “Hij zal voor eeuwig en altijd mijn chou’ke zijn. Hij, Nero’ke en ikzelf: wij vormden een onafscheidelijke drievuldigheid.”

Jacques Vermeire (68)

“Wat een rare dag. De zon scheen. Ik probeerde er met mijn dochter Julie een leuke namiddag van te maken. We hebben gedanst om die coronatoestanden even te vergeten en dan krijg je zò’n droevig nieuws”, zucht Jacques Vermeire. “Het overlijden van Johny is een geweldige klap. Ik had hem recent nog een berichtje gestuurd om te vragen of ik hem nog eens mocht zien. Maar de kanker was al veel te ver gevorderd. Het is enorm snel gegaan allemaal, op enkele weken tijd.” Jacques en Johny waren de bekendste acteurs die in 1990 met ‘FC De Kampioenen’ begonnen. “We kregen allebei hetzelfde contract. Ik heb op al die jaren nooit één woord miserie of ruzie met hem gehad. Johny was een topacteur, een vedette, een fantastische mens, de vriendelijkheid zelve. Al bleef hij wel een beetje gesloten. Je voelde nooit wat er echt in hem omging. Met welke energie en enthousiasme hij op de première van de laatste film, ‘Viva Boma’ verscheen én zelfs op de opnames: ongelofelijk dat hij toen ziek was. We merkten niks aan hem.”

Jaak Van Assche (79)

“Hij hield zich altijd sterk en had goede hoop op een goede afloop. Zo was hij. Niet klagen, niet zagen. Johny was een ‘princiepspersoon’, rotsvast overtuigd van zijn eigen sterkte”, reageert collega Jaak aan Het Nieuwsblad.

Koen Crucke (68)

Het verlies van Voners raakt Koen Crucke diep. “Ik heb het net vernomen”, zegt hij met krop in de keel. “Ik ben de laatste die samen met hem gerepeteerd heeft voor een stuk.” Johny zou normaal gezien normaal gezien samen met Koen op het podium van ‘La Cage Aux Folles’ hebben gestaan. “Maar hij heeft dat uiteindelijk moeten afzeggen omdat hij problemen had met zijn gezondheid. Ik vond het toen al vreselijk toen ik dat bericht kreeg. Ik merkte ook al wel dat hij problemen had met zijn functioneren. Hij was een paar keer bij mij thuis komen repeteren… Hij drukte me op het hart dat hij mij niet in de steek wilde laten, dat hij me niet wilde laten vallen. Maar toen ik hoorde dat hij kanker had wist ik dat er iets serieus mis was.”

“Ik keek er naar uit om met hem samen te werken, maar toen ik hem veertien dagen geleden een berichtje stuurde met de vraag hoe het was, had hij me al toevertrouwd dat het niet goed ging, en dat hij geen goede afloop zou kennen. Een zware klap. Ik wist dus dat het niet meer goed zou komen, maar ik wist niet hoe snel het zou gaan.” (Wordt stil) “Het is een groot theater en televisieman die we kwijt zijn. Bovendien was hij ook een uitstekende zanger! Hij had alle niveau om te scoren, maar eens die ziekte je pakt, dan moet je afhaken… Hij was ook een goede man, altijd vriendelijk. Dat komt volledig uit mijn hart! Ik hoop gewoon dat we deze dagen - nu ook met het coronavirus - geen slecht nieuws meer moeten ontvangen.”

Jan Verheyen (56)

Dit keer is het glas wel degelijk volledig leeg. Merci dat ik je heb mogen kennen, Johny.

Sandrine André (47)

“Oh Lieve Johny... het was een eer om met je te mogen spelen. Prachtige speelvogel die je was. Doe ze daarboven de groeten.”

Jan Van Looveren (collega bij Grunblavers)

“Ik dacht dat het een foutje was toen ik het nieuws zag binnenkomen. Ik dacht namelijk dat hij terug aan de betere hand was. Johny was een fantastisch mens en goed acteur, maar toen voor ik hem leerde kennen in onze tijd bij de Grunblavers, had ik ook een beetje schrik van hem. Men zei dat hij niet altijd even makkelijk was, maar daar heb ik niets van gemerkt. Tussen ons was er een groot wederzijds respect, hij stond klaar om iedereen te helpen. Bovendien was hij ook een goed zanger.”

Karen Damen (45)

“Mijn hart is in duizend stukken gebroken. Ik heb hier geen woorden voor. Rust zacht, lieve vriend. Ik ga je zo hard missen.”

Hugo Sigal

“Het is ontzettend moeilijk voor ons om zo’n vriend af te geven. Nicole en ik hebben enorm leuke tijden met hem beleefd. Johny was iemand die leefde voor zijn beroep. Hij zal altijd bekend staan als Xavier met zijn dagschotels, maar hij kon veel meer dan dat. Denk bijvoorbeeld maar aan zijn rol in ‘Amigo’s’. We hadden niet gedacht dat het zo snel zou gaan.”

Ben Segers (45)

“Heerlijke mens, heerlijke vriend, bangelijke acteur.”

Kurt Rogiers (49)

“Alsof deze dag nog niet heftig genoeg is. Lieve Johny, het was een eer om een paar maanden geleden nog de kleedkamer met je te delen. Wat een wijsheid, wat een humor, wat een levensmoed. In Vlaanderen klinkt ‘dagschotel’ nooit meer hetzelfde! Rust zacht. Sterkte voor je geliefden.”

Sam De Bruyn

Xavier toch 😔 Johny Voners overleden. Erfgoed. Voor altijd. Ben zeker dat er massa's dagschotels gedronken gaan worden de komende dagen. 😢🍺 pic.twitter.com/HzUOYqYcqV Sam De Bruyn(@ sam_debruyn) link

Julie Vermeire

Wat een verschrikkelijk nieuws... afscheid van een icoon... Ik vond het een eer om met jou op de set van FC De Kampioenen te mogen staan. Al van kinds af aan grote fan van onze Xavier. Voor altijd deze kampioen in ons hartje. Rust zacht.”

Sven De Ridder (45)

“Johny toch...we zullen je missen kampioen...”

Xander De Rycke

Mijn respect en betuiging aan de familie van Johny Voners. Hij zal een speciale en respectvolle shout-out krijgen in #HHVB dit jaar. Een dagschotel voor iedereen! Xander De Rycke(@ xanderycke) link

Bab Buelens

“Johny, ik denk dat die mooie lucht vanavond voor jou was.”

Tom De Cock

“Een icoon is heengegaan. Dat zijn woorden die je niet zomaar mag gebruiken. Hier wel. Mijn god zeg. Is het al bijna 2021?”

Stany Crets

Leen Dendievel

VRT

“Bij Eén en VRT zijn we ook heel bedroefd door dit nieuws. We wensen de familie en dierbaren van Johny Voners onze innige deelneming.”

VTM

“DPG Media en VTM hebben met droefheid kennis genomen van het overlijden van Johny Voners. Johny stond recent nog op de set van de nieuwe fictiereeks ‘Een Goed Jaar’, en zijn rol in Amigo’s blijft onnavolgbaar. Onze gedachten gaan uit naar zijn familie en vrienden. Wij wensen hen veel sterkte bij het dragen van dit verlies.”