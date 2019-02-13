Bartel Van Riet en zijn vrouw Dorien verwachten hun eerste kindje KD

13 februari 2019

19u42

Bartel Van Riet (36) wordt voor de eerste keer papa. Dat maakte de tv-presentator zelf bekend op Instagram.

Bartel Van Riet huwde twee jaar geleden in alle stilte met zijn drie jaar jongere vriendin Dorien. Het koppel is nu klaar voor gezinsuitbreiding en bevestigde op sociale media dat er binnenkort een kleine Van Riet bijkomt. Wanneer de baby verwacht wordt, en of het een jongetje of een meisje wordt, is nog niet bekend.