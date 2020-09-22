Barbie uit ‘Oh Oh Cherso’ ten huwelijk gevraagd BDB

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Samantha de Jong (31) stapt binnenkort in het huwelijksbootje met haar vriend Gerrit. Dat heeft de realityster, die vooral bekend werd als Barbie in ‘Oh Oh Cherso’, gedeeld op Instagram.

In een filmpje is te zien hoe Gerrit Samantha meelokte naar een restaurant om haar daar vervolgens ten huwelijk te vragen. “Natuurlijk wil ik dat”, reageerde de Nederlandse enthousiast, nadat haar vriend op de knieën ging. De twee verwachten binnenkort ook hun eerste kindje samen.

Het is niet de eerste keer dat de Jong in het huwelijksbootje stapt. Eerder was ze vijf jaar lang getrouwd met Michael van der Plas, de vader van haar twee kinderen Angelina en Milano.