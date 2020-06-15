Barbie uit ‘Oh Oh Cherso’ maakt geslacht van baby bekend BDB

15 juni 2020

12u01

Bron: AD 2 Showbizz Samantha de Jong (30) - beter bekend als Barbie uit ‘Oh Oh Cherso’ - is zwanger van een jongetje. Dat maakte ze bekend op Instagram. De realityster zegt dolblij te zijn. “We kunnen ons geluk niet op”, staat te lezen bij een foto met haar vriend Gerrit Meerts.

Toen ‘Barbie’ eind april betrokken raakte bij een zwaar auto-ongeluk, werd in het ziekenhuis duidelijk dat de realityster al acht weken zwanger was. Op Instagram maakte ze nu het geslacht bekend van haar ongeboren spruit: het wordt een jongetje. “We zijn supertrots”, aldus de blondine.



Uit de eerdere relatie met haar ex Michael van der Plas heeft Samantha al twee kinderen: Angelina Melissa Cora van 7 en zoon Milano Michael Ronnie. Hij is 5 jaar oud.