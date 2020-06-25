Bange momenten voor Tatyana Beloy: pasgeboren zoontje in ziekenhuis beland MVO

25 juni 2020

09u22 6 Showbizz Tatyana Beloy (35) kwam een maand geleden met goed nieuws: haar eerste zoontje, Wolfgang, was geboren. Jammer genoeg werd het ventje deze week flink ziek en moest ze met hem naar het ziekenhuis. In haar eentje, want in het coronatijdperk mag er maar één ouder mee.

“Onze Wolfie werd gisteren één maandje oud. Hoera! Helaas brachten we de vorige dagen in het ziekenhuis door”, schrijft ze op Instagram. “Wolfie werd een paar dagen geleden namelijk wakker van de koorts, toch zorgelijk voor zo’n klein babytje dus het werd een tripje naar het hospitaal. Omdat Corona nog altijd de plak zwaait, mochten we enkel met ons tweetjes worden opgenomen en moesten we Konrad missen. Terwijl hij de enige was die ik juist zo graag aan mij zij had in dit verhaal.”

“Wolfie zo kwetsbaar zien met allerlei apparatuur dat brak mijn hart toch echt een beetje. Ik kreeg er naast een knappe zoon ook meteen een resem onbekende emoties bij, wat is me dat (ik dacht heel de tijd geef mij de koorts en maak Wolfie terug gezond)... De mensen in het ziekenhuis hebben ons gelukkig enorm goed opgevangen en dit terwijl ze zelf al maanden gebukt gaan onder de druk die COVID-19 op hun schouders heeft gelegd. De dingen die de mensen in de zorg nu moeten torsen...die moeten wij echt mee helpen draaglijk te maken. Ik besefte door dit bezoekje des te beter waarom we zo ons best moeten doen met de maatregelen. Let’s keep going! Bedankt lieve mensen van het ziekenhuis/ de ziekenhuizen voor jullie tomeloze inzet van ons. P.S.: met Wolfie gaat het weer beter( hij moest ook de corona test doen maar all good.)”