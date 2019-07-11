Bab Buelens bevestigt relatie met Vincent Banic: “Wij zijn heel gelukkig met elkaar” TK

11 juli 2019

17u55

Bron: Qmusic 10 Showbizz We meldden het dit weekend al, maar het nieuws is nu ook bevestigd: Bab Buelens en Vincent Banic zijn wel degelijk een koppel. Dat vertelde Bab zelf op Qmusic. “Heel veel mensen hebben me er afgelopen week naar gevraagd, en bij deze is het nu ook bevestigd”, klonk het.

Toen de twee dit weekend elk dezelfde foto op Instagram postten, leken Vincent Banic (31) en Bab Buelens (25) eindelijk te bevestigen dat ze een koppel zijn. De geruchtenmolen draaide immers al enkele jaren op volle toeren, voornamelijk bij kijkers van ‘Familie’. Die vonden dat de chemie tussen Emma en Guido toch wel érg echt leek. Nu heeft Bab hun relatie ook expliciet bevestigd aan Jolien Roets, dj bij Qmusic.

Nochtans benadrukten de twee in het verleden steeds dat er van liefde geen sprake was. “Het is inderdaad zo dat veel kijkers denken dat er méér aan de hand is tussen ons. Maar we zijn gewoon héél goeie vrienden. Ik denk dat je zo’n beetje een parallel kan trekken tussen Danira met Kobe Ilsen en mij en Vincent. Ook Danira en Kobe zijn supergoeie vrienden en krijgen te maken met praatjes”, zei Bab toen. Maar nu lijkt dat toch een smoesje om bestwil te zijn.