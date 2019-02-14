Astrid kondigt het geslacht van haar eerste kindje aan DBJ

14 februari 2019

07u48 0 Showbizz Astrid Coppens (36) krijgt een dochtertje, dat kondigde ze zelf aan op Instagram. Het is haar eerste kindje met filmmaker en reclameman Bram Coppens.

“Wij verwachten een meisje. Gelukkige Valentijn”, schrijft Astrid op Instagram. Op de foto die ze plaatste staat ze samen met haar partner Bram terwijl ze beiden een fopspeen in de mond hebben. De twee voegen ook een korte video toe aan de post waarin ze zeggen dat het een meisje wordt.

Astrid en Bram kondigden in de kerstvakantie aan dat Astrid zwanger was. “Beste kerstcadeau ooit”, zo schreef Astrid toen bij de foto, waarop zij en Bram een hand leggen op haar buikje. Het koppel is ondertussen een goeie twee jaar getrouwd. Op 6 december 2016 stapten ze in het huwelijksbootje op een strand op de Turks- en Caicoseilanden.

(Lees verder onder de foto)

Den John

Het liefdes- en babygeluk komt er na een zware periode voor Astrid. Ze was zeven jaar getrouwd met de Amerikaanse zakenman John Bryan, maar die eiste na hun scheiding 2 miljoen dollar van haar omdat ze tijdens hun huwelijk inkomsten voor hem verborgen had gehouden. Na vier jaar procederen ving Bryan uiteindelijk bot. Het hof van beroep in Los Angeles had hoger beroep geweigerd bij gebrek aan bewijzen.

“Het heeft me een fortuin aan advocaten gekost”, zei Astrid daar achteraf over. “Ik heb er al enorm van afgezien. Ik ben heel eenzaam geweest in mijn relatie met John. Op z’n minst vijf van de zeven waren ongelukkige jaren. Maar dat besefte ik toen niet. Nu wel.”