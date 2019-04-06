Astrid Coppens toont haar babybuikje: “Ik houd nu al zoveel van haar” SD

06 april 2019

16u44 0 Showbizz 27 weken ver is ze ondertussen, en dat vierde Astrid Coppens (36) door een prachtige foto van zichzelf en haar groeiende buik op Instagram te plaatsen. De foto werd trouwens genomen door haar kersverse echtgenoot Bram (39).

“Ons meisje is 27 weken oud”, schrijft ze bij de foto. “Ik houd nu al zoveel van haar.” In de kerstvakantie maakte het koppel bekend dat ze een eerste kindje verwachten. Nu de uitgerekende datum - 4 juli - steeds dichterbij komt, lijkt ook de babykoorts te stijgen. Eerder deze week postte Astrid al een hoop fijne foto’s vanuit de babywinkel van ex-Miss België Cilou Annys. Daarop oefent ze met een draagzak en een pop alvast hoe het voelt om echt mama te zijn.

Op 1 april trouwden Astrid en Bram in alle stilte in het districtshuis in Merksem.