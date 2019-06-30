Astrid Coppens bevallen van dochter Billie-Ray TK

09u30 0 Showbizz Astrid (36) en Bram Coppens (39) hebben vrijdag hun eerste kindje mogen verwelkomen. Dat meldt het koppel op Instagram. Het paar kreeg een dochtertje, genaamd Billie-Ray.

Astrid beviel vrijdag van haar eerste kindje. Een beetje te vroeg, want het meisje was uitgerekend voor 4 juli. “We zijn enorm gelukkig dat we de geboorte van onze prachtige en gezonde dochter Billie-Ray mogen aankondigen”, postte Astrid op Instagram bij een foto van het geboortekaartje. De naam is een eerbetoon aan Ray Eames, schreef ze er nog bij. Eames was een Amerikaanse artieste, ontwerpster, architecte en filmregisseuse.

Astrid Coppens werd bij ons bekend als Astrid Bryan toen ze deelnam aan het programma ‘Vlaamse Hollywoodvrouwen’. De show volgde dames die hun leven in België achterlieten voor een luxeleven in Hollywood. Na haar scheiding met ‘den John’ in 2013, die later op een lelijke rechtszaak uitliep, leerde ze de Vlaamse regisseur Bram Coppens kennen. De twee zijn dit jaar op 1 april in alle stilte getrouwd.