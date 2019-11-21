Artiesten protesteren tegen besparingen op cultuur: “Kijk, dit is ons publiek” KD

21 november 2019

15u54 1 Showbizz Heel wat bekende Vlaamse artiesten delen op sociale media een foto van het publiek dat hun voorstellingen bezocht. De toeschouwers zitten echter niet in de zaal, maar staan tussen de artiesten op het podium. De actie, die gedeeld wordt met de hashtag ‘#ditisonspubliek’, dient als protest tegen de aangekondigde besparingen in de culturele sector.

Nadat bekend raakte dat de Vlaamse regering 60 procent minder wil uitgeven aan projectsubsidies, protesteerden heel wat artiesten al door 60 procent van hun kunst te bedekken met een geel vlak. Dat was symbolisch, want geel wordt door de Vlaamse overheid in haar communicatie gebruikt. Volgens kunstenaarsorganisatie State of the Arts neemt de Vlaamse regering met de maatregel dan ook 60 procent cultuur en toekomstig erfgoed weg. Het publiek deelt die mening klaarblijkelijk, want uit solidariteit met de artiesten beklimmen ze na de voorstelling nu massaal het podium.

Het is niet helemaal duidelijk wie de actie opgericht heeft en hoe het ontstaan is. Volgens De Standaard begon het op donderdag 14 november in Heist-op-den-Berg waar Kopergietery, Hof van Eede en Arsenaal/Lazarus die dag de voorstelling ‘Salon Secret’ speelden in het cultureel centrum Zwaneberg. “Na onze voorstelling besloot het publiek om met ons het podium te bestormen en hun steun uit te spreken voor de culturele sector”, klonk het toen. Een dag later gaven verschillende andere gezelschappen gevolg aan de actie. Ook heel wat bekende Vlamingen, waaronder gewezen ‘Thuis’-acteur Bert Verbeke, stemmenimitator Guga Baúl en ‘Familie’-gezicht Peter Bulckaen, delen de actie via hun sociale media. De actie wordt door Compagnie de KOE, waar ‘Over Water’-actrice Natali Broods deel van uitmaakt, omschreven als “een ontroerend en helder signaal dat er wel degelijk een groot draagvlak bestaat om opnieuw te investeren in kunst en cultuur”.