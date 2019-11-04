Anouk Matton wint ‘Best Worldwide Act’-award op EMA’s MVO

04 november 2019

08u20 1 Showbizz Belgische dj Anouk Matton, beter bekend als MATTN, heeft de EMA voor ‘Best Worldwide Act’ in de wacht gesleept. Ze is één van twaalf winnaars in deze splinternieuwe categorie.

Het is de eerste keer dat de ‘Best Worldwide Act’-prijzen worden uitgereikt tijdens de EMA’s. De winnaars werden door MTV zelf geselecteerd uit een reeks genomineerde artiesten. MATTN werd als eerste afgeroepen tijdens de prijsuitreiking. Ook de Nederlandse rapper Snelle viel in de prijzen. “Ik ben een van de twaalf winnaars. Ik ben echt super dankbaar. Dankjewel!”, klinkt het bij een enthousiaste Anouk. Ze verscheen ook op het rode loper-event van de show, zo liet ze weten via Instagram. Daar droeg ze een glamoureuze outfit van Cilem Tunc.

Anouk won ook de EMA voor ‘Best Belgian Act’. Ze mag dit jaar dus twee beeldjes op haar kast zetten.