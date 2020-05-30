Anouk gaat in zelfquarantaine na lockdownversoepeling: “Ik zal contact met de kinderen missen” MVO

30 mei 2020

12u24

Bron: ANP 2 Showbizz Uit angst om na de versoepeling van de coronamaatregelen te worden besmet met het virus, gaat Anouk in zelfquarantaine. Dat schrijft de zangeres zaterdag in een bericht op Instagram.

“Mede door de gesprekken met mijn long-/huisarts ben ik extra voorzichtig, zeker aangezien er met alle versoepelingen in de aankomende weken weer een groter risico is om besmet te raken”, begint ze haar schrijven bij een foto van een van haar katten. “Daarom heb ik samen met mijn gezin besloten, hoe moeilijk dat ook is, dat ik een stap opzij ga doen en voorlopig, samen met m’n katten Knak & Aap, in zelfquarantaine ga.”

Anouk weet dat haar kinderen haar zullen gaan missen, maar denkt wel dat het de juiste beslissing is. “Gelukkig woon ik niet ver weg en kan ik zo op de fiets of in de auto stappen om, weliswaar zonder ze te kunnen knuffelen ze in de buitenlucht wel te kunnen zien.”