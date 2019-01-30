Ann Van den Broeck en Tinne Oltmans krijgen hoofdrollen in Vlaamse ‘Mamma Mia’ KD

30 januari 2019

10u18 3 Showbizz ‘Mamma Mia’, de succesmusical vol ABBA-hits, komt in 2020 naar Vlaanderen. De hoofdrollen van Sophie en haar moeder Donna worden gespeeld door ‘Ghost Rockers’-actrice Tinne Oltmans (26) en musicalster Ann Van den Broeck (42).

Het productiehuis Deep Bridge brengt de legendarische musical naar Vlaanderen. Vanaf 22 februari 2020 speelt de voorstelling in het Ethias Theater in Hasselt en in de Stadsschouwburg in Antwerpen. Welke andere acteurs aan het project meewerken, is voorlopig nog niet bekend. De regie is in handen van Anns wederhelft Stany Crets. Hij regisseert voor Deep Bridge ook ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ en ‘La Cage Aux Folles’.

Wie is de vader?

‘Mamma Mia’ vertelt het verhaal van de jonge Sophie die op trouwen staat. De vrolijke twintiger wil haar vader uitnodigen op haar huwelijk, alleen weet ze niet wie van de drie ex-liefjes van haar moeder haar vader is. Daarom nodigt ze hen allemaal uit op het Griekse eiland waar ze samen met haar moeder woont. Donna wordt compleet verrast door het weerzien met de mannen en staat plots oog in oog met haar bruisende verleden. Samen met haar vriendinnen haalt Donna herinneringen op aan vroeger, aan oude liefdes en aan hun tijd als het zangtrio Donna and the Dynamo’s. Alle bekende ABBA-hits passeren de revue, waaronder ‘Dancing Queen’ en ‘Mamma Mia’.

De musical ging op 6 april 1999 in wereldpremière op de Londonse West End. De show loopt er nog steeds en haalde wereldwijd al 60 miljoen bezoekers. In 2008 ging de filmversie van ‘MAMMA MIA! The Movie’ in première en later kwam er ook een vervolg op de film.