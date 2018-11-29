Anke Buckinx zwanger van een zoontje SD

29 november 2018

08u16 0 Showbizz Vorige maand raakte bekend dat Joe-dj Anke Buckinx (38) zwanger is van haar tweede kindje. Nu kondigt de radiopresentatrice aan dat ze een zoontje verwacht.

Dochter Lou (3) krijgt er een broertje bij, dat vertelde Anke in een filmpje op haar sociale media. Lou moet duidelijk nog een beetje wennen aan het idee, “maar we gaan hem toch maar houden”, klinkt het in het filmpje.

Ondertussen blijft de presentatrice gewoon aan de slag bij Joe en presenteert zij samen met Sven Ornelis het ochtendblok op de zender.