Anke Buckinx bevallen van zoontje Max SD

28 mei 2019

10u45 20 Showbizz Joe-dj Anke Buckinx (38) is vandaag opnieuw bevallen. Dat vertelde de kersverse mama zelf aan Sven Ornelis en Kürt Rogiers, die samen de Joe-ochtendshow presenteren in haar afwezigheid. Max is het tweede kindje van Anke en haar partner Tom. Samen hebben ze al een dochtertje, Lou (4).

“Ik heb mijn kleintje nu dicht bij me, en echt waar ... Max is echt het lekkerste patatje ooit!”, klinkt het opgetogen. “We zijn zo gelukkig en dankbaar. Lou kan niet wachten om haar kleine broer te leren kennen. Het is vanmorgen om 5 na half 7 gebeurd. Mijn zoon is dus nu al een ochtendmens, net zoals de mama”, lacht Anke. Max meet 54 cm en weegt 3,6 kg.

Terwijl Anke de komende weken nog volop verder geniet van haar uitgebreide gezinnetje, presenteert Sven Ornelis samen met Kürt Rogiers de ochtendshow op Joe tussen 06.00 en 09.00.

Bekijk hier hoe Anke het nieuws deze ochtend aan Sven en Kürt vertelde: