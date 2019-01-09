Angèle haalt een miljoen volgers op Instagram MVO

09 januari 2019

18u10 0 Showbizz De Belgische zangeres Angèle heeft de kaap van één miljoen volgers overschreden op Instagram.

Dat nieuws deelde ze via dezelfde app. Een miljoen volgers hebben op het sociale media platform is niet niks. Experten stellen dat het hebben van een miljoen volgers het begin is van elke succesvolle carrière, en het vergroot de kans dat artiesten huishoudnamen worden.

Angèle scoorde al hits met nummers als ‘Tout Oblier’, ‘Ta Reine’ en ‘Flou’.