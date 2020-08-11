Angèle bevestigt relatie met influencer Marie Papillon op Instagram BDB

11 augustus 2020

09u56

Bron: Instagram 9 Showbizz Het is officieel: Angèle (24) heeft een relatie met de Franse influencer Marie Papillon (32). Dat heeft de zangeres zelf bekendgemaakt op Instagram. Ze bevestigt daarmee de geruchten, die eind vorig jaar ontstonden nadat een Frans blad een foto publiceerde waarop de twee elkaar passioneel kussen.

Op het kiekje op Instagram draagt Angèle een T-shirt met het opschrift ‘Portret van vrouwen die van vrouwen houden’. “Zo, dat is duidelijk”, schrijft Angèle in het bijschrift, waarna ze de naam van Marie noemt, gevolgd door een vlinder-emoji. In de comments regent het felicitaties voor het koppel en ook Marie zelf reageert met hartjes.

De geruchten over een relatie tussen Angèle en Marie ontstonden in november vorig jaar toen het Franse magazine Public op z'n cover een foto publiceerde waarop de zangeres innig kust met een jonge vrouw. Al snel kwamen journalisten erachter dat het om Marie Papillon ging, een Franse influencer, die op Instagram furore maakt met het posten van komische filmpjes. Initieel loste Angèle niets over haar relatie. “Ik ben geschokt door de inbreuk op m’n privacy”, vertelde ze in een interview over de paparazzi-foto’s. Maar nu is de zangeres het beu om zich te verstoppen, en mag iedereen weten dat ze dolgelukkig is met Marie.

Lees ook:

Is het nieuwe lief van Angèle een vrouw? “Niemand is 100% hetero”

Radiopresentator zet Angèle voor schut, maar zangeres laat zich niet doen: “Je doet alsof ik een heks ben”