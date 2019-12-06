André Hazes 'wilde niemand kwetsen' met foto van zwarte pieten MVO

06 december 2019

16u24

Bron: ANP 2 Showbizz André Hazes “wilde niemand kwetsen” door op Instagram een foto te plaatsen van een sinterklaasviering met zwarte pieten. Dat heeft zijn woordvoerder vrijdag laten weten. Collega’s als Glennis Grace en rappers Frenna en Jonna keurden de foto op sociale media nadrukkelijk af.

Zij vinden het ondoordacht dat Hazes als publiek figuur koos voor pieten die een groot deel van de Nederlandse bevolking kwetsend en zelfs racistisch vindt. “Je weet dat je m’n vriendje bent”, schreef Grace. “Maar deze foto met zwarte pieten kan echt niet meer. M’n maag draait er gewoon van om en mijn hart huilt. Ik hoop dat je je ooit bewust wordt dat Zwarte Piet echt niet meer kan of zou mogen.”

Hazes wilde donderdag niet reageren op de commotie. Wel plaatste hij donderdagavond een vrolijke foto vanuit Parijs, waar hij met zijn nieuwe vriendin Bridget Maasland zit.

Geen discussie

Volgens zijn woordvoerder wilde André niemand kwetsen. “Hij heeft er niets mee bedoeld en wil zich ook vooral niet in de discussie over de kleur van Zwarte Piet mengen. Dat is zijn taak niet, hij wilde gewoon een leuke foto van zijn zoontje met de rest van de wereld delen zoals hij dat vaker doet.”

De zegsman weet niet of Hazes nog contact heeft gezocht met Glennis Grace of de rappers naar aanleiding van de kritiek die zij uitten. Ook kan hij niet zeggen of Hazes volgend jaar van plan is weer zwarte pieten op te voeren tijdens het feestje, of dat hij overweegt roetveeg- of schoorsteenpieten te gaan inhuren. “Het is nu 6 december, dat lijkt me een goede vraag om over een jaar misschien te stellen.”

Kim Kardashian

André vierde het feest met zijn 3-jarige zoontje André, gehuld in pietenpak, en zijn ex Monique. Zijn nieuwe liefde Bridget Maasland is niet te zien op de foto’s. Met kerst zijn de twee wel samen, dan gaan André en Bridget langs bij Hazes’ moeder Rachel, zei de zanger eerder deze week in RTL Boulevard.

Steeds meer gemeenten kiezen voor roetveegpieten omdat een grote groep Nederlanders zich gekwetst en beledigd voelt door de zwarte pieten. Er klinkt ook internationaal veel kritiek op het gebruik van de oude pieten, die worden beschouwd als racistische karikaturen. Onder de buitenlandse critici bevinden zich de VN en Kim Kardashian.