André Hazes krijgt “mooiste cadeau van z’n leven” BDB

07 april 2020

17u57

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz André Hazes (26) heeft van z’n partner Monique een bijzonder cadeau gekregen. “Het mooiste geschenk van m’n leven”, schreef hij op Instagram.

De zanger, die op dit moment te zien is in het VTM-programma ‘Liefde Voor Muziek’, kreeg van Monique de rozenkrans - een kettinkje met een kruis - van haar overleden grootmoeder Corrie. De vrouw stierf in november vorig jaar en speelde ook in het leven van Hazes een belangrijke rol.

“Eén van de mooiste cadeaus uit mijn leven”, schreef de zanger op Instagram. “Spulletjes van mijn ‘vader en moeder’, in een tijd dat ik het het hardst nodig had. Ik mis de liefde van mijn leven nog elke dag. Mis je Corrie!”

Monique legt uit waarom ze het kostbare geschenk aan André heeft gegeven. “Dit heeft altijd boven oma haar bed gehangen en haar beschermd. Nu mag het jou beschermen.”