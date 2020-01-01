André Hazes en zijn Bridget: “2020 mag alleen maar over liefde gaan” Redactie

01 januari 2020

André Hazes en Bridget Maasland vinden dat 2020 het jaar van de liefde moet worden. Vlak voordat 'Brazes' in het Marokkaanse Casablanca het nieuwe jaar inluidde, had het stapelverliefde stel één duidelijke boodschap aan hun lovers en haters: 'Laten we liever zijn voor elkaar'.

André en zijn vriendin kregen de afgelopen maanden nogal wat kritiek over zich heen toen ze hun relatie wereldkundig maakten. Met name het leeftijdsverschil (de zanger is 25 jaar, Bridget is 20 jaar ouder) deed veel mensen verbaasd staan. Daarover benadrukt de zoon van wijlen volkszanger André Hazes: “Ik hoop op een jaar waarin minder mensen van achter hun computer andere mensen het leven zuur proberen te maken. Een jaar waar liefde en respect hoger komen te staan dan jaloezie en afgunst.’’

Ook hoopt André dat mensen meer gaan nadenken voordat ze iets zeggen. “Laten we liever zijn voor elkaar. Ik gun jullie allemaal het dubbele van wat jullie mij toe wensen en ik ben ongelooflijk dankbaar voor een heel mooi leven, die ik de afgelopen jaren kende en die mij nog te wachten staat, een prachtige zoon, een mooie carrière, en een nieuwe liefde.’’

Bridget was op Instagram korter van stof, maar haar wens komt op hetzelfde neer. “2020 mag alleen maar over liefde gaan!’’, schrijft ze bij een foto waarop ze haar Dré zoent.