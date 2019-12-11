André Hazes en Glennis Grace begraven strijdbijl na discussie over Zwarte Piet MVO

Bron: ANP 0 Showbizz André Hazes en Glennis Grace hebben hun meningsverschil over Zwarte Piet naast zich neergelegd. De zanger en zangeres hebben dinsdag een goed gesprek met elkaar gehad en benadrukken dat ze “vriendjes voor altijd” zijn.

“Dat we in 2020 maar meer begrip voor elkaar en elkaars mening mogen hebben. Dat problemen opgelost kunnen worden. Dat alles bespreekbaar is en dat we er ook maar vooral over zullen praten”, schrijft André op Instagram. “Voor altijd vrienden! Wij hebben mega veel respect voor elkaar en trots op onze samenwerking!”

Ook Glennis deelt die strekking: “Vriendjes voor altijd. Door naar elkaar te luisteren en met elkaar te praten komen we er altijd uit. Vandaag een heel goed gesprek gehad met elkaar met wederzijds begrip en respect. En wat ben ik trots op onze samenwerking. Is het te vroeg voor een kerstwens? Want dit wensen we namelijk iedereen.”

Commotie

Glennis uitte vorige week flinke kritiek op een foto die André deelde over een sinterklaasviering met zwarte pieten. Zij, en enkele andere BN’ers, vond het ondoordacht dat Hazes als publiek figuur koos voor pieten die een groot deel van de Nederlandse bevolking kwetsend en zelfs racistisch vindt. “Je weet dat je m’n vriendje bent”, schreef de zangeres. “Maar deze foto met zwarte pieten kan echt niet meer. M’n maag draait er gewoon van om en mijn hart huilt. Ik hoop dat je je ooit bewust wordt dat Zwarte Piet echt niet meer kan of zou mogen.”

Een woordvoerder van André liet eerder al weten dat de zanger niemand wilde kwetsen met de foto. Inhoudelijk wilde hij nog niet reageren op de commotie.