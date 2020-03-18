An Swartenbroekx schrijft emotionele boodschap aan Johny Voners: “Hopelijk heb je nu geen pijn meer” BDB

18 maart 2020

08u05

Bron: Instagram 93 Showbizz De Vlaamse acteurswereld is in De Vlaamse acteurswereld is in diepe rouw door het overlijden van ‘F.C. De Kampioenen’-ster Johny Voners. Ook collega An Swartenbroekx brengt op Instagram een pakkend eerbetoon aan de acteur.

Johny Voners overleed dinsdag 17 maart op 74-jarige leeftijd. De acteur, die vooral gekend was om zijn rol van Xavier Waterslaeghers in ‘F.C. De Kampioenen’, verloor de strijd tegen kanker. Heel wat collega-acteurs deelden op sociale media hun medeleven. Ook An Swartenbroekx, die Bieke speelt in ‘F.C. De Kampioenen’, schreef een pakkend bericht.

“Aller- allerbeste vriend”, schrijft ze bij een oude foto met Johny. “Je zei: ‘Ja metske, nu hebben ze me godverdomme goed liggen.’ Je zei: ‘Ik wil meer tijd hebben voor mijn Annemieke, de liefde van mijn leven. En voor mijn dochter, mijn kleinkinderen en mijn pluskinderen.’ Je zei: ‘Ik heb nog één laatste wens: ik wil nog met mijn hele familie naar Kaapstad, en met jou en Guido.’ Zelfs dat werd je niet meer gegund. Klotekanker. Ik heb je nog kunnen beloven er altijd te zijn voor jouw Annemie. En toen ik zei: ‘Ik ga je zo hard missen’, zei jij: ‘Ik jou ook metske, maar ik zal het niet meer beseffen.’ Hopelijk besef je het niet. Hopelijk heb je nu geen pijn meer. Hopelijk is er hierna ‘iets’, waar je nu kan doen wat je het liefste doet. Zing al die engelen maar naar huis! Je ‘Metske’.”

