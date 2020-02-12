Amy, dochter van Wesley Sonck, ondervindt ook keerzijde van de roem: “Ze noemen mij een dikke nek!” Redactie

12 februari 2020

06u00

Bron: Humo/TV Familie 0 Showbizz “Uiterlijk lijkt Amy op haar moeder, maar qua karakter is ze mijn evenbeeld. Als ik haar zie, is het alsof ik in de spiegel kijk.” Ex-Rode Duivel en voetbal-analist Wesley Sonck (41) was recent met zijn vriendin en hun nieuw samengesteld gezin te zien in ‘Groeten uit’ op VTM. Zijn dochter is intussen populairder dan haar vader op Instagram. En dat doet haar ook de keerzijde van de roem ondervinden, zo vertelt Amy zelf in HUMO.

“Ik ben daar van geschrokken”, vertelt Amy in het weekblad. “Het begon met een foto in bikini. Al mijn vriendinnen hadden foto’s van zichzelf op het strand gepost. Ik dacht: waarom ik niet? En toen is het ontploft: die foto raakte overal verspreid. In twee maanden ging ik van 600 naar 15.000 volgers.” En sindsdien is dat aantal nog bijna verdubbeld. “Ik heb er een paar samenwerkingen met kledingmerken aan overgehouden waarmee ik een centje bijverdien”, zegt Amy Sonck. “Het nadeel is dat ik de stempel van dikke nek heb gekregen. Het lastige is dat mensen niet meer kijken naar je karakter, hé. Ze gaan er niet meer van uit dat er op dat lijf ook een kop staat. Ik volg een opleiding om mama te kunnen helpen in haar schoonheidssalon en zet ondertussen mijn bachelor bedrijfsmanagement verder.”

Amy’s moeder is Wesleys ex-vrouw Evy. “Papa was 19 toen hij met mama is gaan samenwonen”, vertelt Amy in HUMO. “Zijn moeder heeft hem toen voor de keuze geplaatst: ofwel kies je voor een leven met haar, ofwel blijf je bij ons. Papa heeft toen voor mijn mama gekozen en zijn voetbalcarrière gekozen. Twee jaar later is mama - ze was pas 21 - bevallen van mij.”

Verhuizen

Tijdens Wesley Soncks voetbalcarrière verhuisde het gezin zeker tien keer. “Nieuwe plaatsen ontdekken, mensen ontmoeten: ik heb dat altijd leuk gevonden”, zegt Amy. “Het leukst vond ik Amsterdam. Ik heb zelfs een tijdlang met een Amsterdams accent gesproken. Opgepikt in de kleuterschool. Papa heeft me daar nog mee uitgelachen.”

“Hij was best streng”, zegt Amy nog over haar vader. “Toen ik 16 was, mocht ik voor het eerst uitgaan. Tot twee uur: ‘Als je dan niet buiten op mij staat te wachten staat, kom ik naar binnen. In mijn pyjama!’ had hij gezegd. ‘En effectief: toen het één minuut na twee was, was papa uitgestapt en stond hij op het punt naar binnen te komen. ‘Oh my god’, dacht ik. Ik schaamde me rot.”

Huwelijk voorbij

Nadat Wesley stopte met voetballen, liep zijn huwelijk helaas op de klippen. “Ik was toen meer thuis, en dan vallen verschillen tussen partners plots harder op”, zei hij daarover. “En ik geef grif toe, ik deed te weinig in het huishouden... Tot dan was het altijd geweest van: sport, sport, sport.” Sinds enkele jaren heeft Wesley een nieuwe vriendin, Virginie. Mama van twee zoontjes. “We wonen al een hele tijd samen en ik begin het normaal te vinden”, zegt Wesleys dochter Amy. “Ik ben de oudste en snap het wel. Ik gun papa alle geluk van de wereld.”