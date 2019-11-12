Alec en Hilaria Baldwin verliezen opnieuw ongeboren kindje: “Het gaat niet goed met ons” Redactie

12 november 2019

09u19

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Verdrietig nieuws voor Alec en Hilaria Baldwin. Het stel kondigde in september aan hun vijfde kind te verwachten, een meisje, maar aan die zwangerschap is helaas vroegtijdig een einde gekomen. Deze miskraam komt 5 maanden nadat de Baldwins een andere miskraam moesten verwerken. Hilaria deelde de droevige boodschap zelf via Instagram.

"We vinden het ontzettend verdrietig om te vertellen dat onze baby na 4 maanden is overleden. We willen ook laten weten dat we hier bovenop komen, ook al gaat het nu niet goed met ons. We prijzen onszelf gelukkig met het feit dat we 4 gezonde kinderen hebben en dat zullen we nooit uit het oog verliezen," aldus Hilaria, die samen met haar 6-jarige dochter Carmen in een kort filmpje op het sociale platform te zien is.

"Ik vertelde het aan Carmen en wilde dit opnemen om het aan Alec te sturen. Ik denk dat het ook goed is om met jullie te delen. Ik heb Carmen gezegd dat deze baby er niet gaat komen, maar dat we ons best zullen doen om haar alsnog een klein zusje te geven op een ander moment. Momenteel zit ik helemaal stuk, dit was niet wat ik verwachtte toen ik vandaag een scan liet maken. Ik ben compleet in shock en vraag de pers ons nu met rust te laten.”

Alec en Hilaria trouwden in 2012 en hebben 4 kinderen: Carmen (6), Rafael (4), Leonardo (3) en Romeo (1). Uit zijn eerdere huwelijk met Kim Basinger heeft Baldwin zijn 24-jarige dochter Ireland.