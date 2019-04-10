Alec Baldwin en zijn vrouw verliezen hun ongeboren baby: “Er was geen hartslag” KDL

10 april 2019

10u31

Bron: ANP 0 Showbizz Hilaria Baldwin (35) was er al een tijdje bang voor en nu is het inderdaad gebeurd. De vrouw van Alec Baldwin (61) heeft een miskraam gehad, deelt ze op Instagram.

“Er was geen hartslag bij mijn scan vandaag, dus het is voorbij. Maar ik heb een paar sterke en geweldige hartslagen hier”, schrijft de 35-jarige yogalerares bij een foto van haar, Alec en hun vier kinderen. “Ik ben omringd door zoveel liefde en ik voel me heel bevoorrecht.”

Hilaria deelde vorige week haar angst voor een miskraam nadat onderzoeken bij de verloskundige uitwezen dat de baby in haar buik een zwakke hartslag had. Ze deed de onthulling naar eigen zeggen om het taboe op praten over miskramen weg te nemen. Ook putte Hilaria er zelf kracht uit. Ze is dankbaar voor de reacties die ze heeft gehad op haar open houding. “Bedankt voor het luisteren, jullie steun en voor het delen van jullie eigen persoonlijke verhalen. Samen staan we sterker.”