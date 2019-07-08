Adam Sandler in diepe rouw na dood Disney-ster: “Ik hield van hem” DBJ

08 juli 2019

11u15 0 Showbizz Zaterdag overleed de jonge Disney-ster Cameron Boyce (20) aan de gevolgen van een medische aandoening die zijn entourage vooralsnog geheim houdt. Duizenden reacties overstelpten dit weekend het internet, waaronder die van collega-acteur en vriend Adam Sandler (52).

“Te jong. Te lief. Te grappig”, zo schrijft Sandler op Instagram. “Gewoon het aardigste, meest getalenteerde en meest fatsoenlijke kind. Ik hield van hem. Hij gaf zoveel om zijn familie en om de wereld.” Volgens Sandler is een groot talent verloren gegaan. “Bedankt Cameron voor alles wat je ons hebt gegeven. Er zou zoveel meer aan komen. Onze harten zijn gebroken.”

Op 9-jarige leeftijd was Boyce voor het eerst in een film te zien: zijn debuut was de horrorfilm ‘Mirrors’, aan de zijde van onder meer Kiefer Sutherland. Later was hij nog te zien in de komedies ‘Grown Ups’ en ‘Grown Ups 2’, waar hij samen met Adam Sandler en Chris Rock op de set stond.