Actrice Sarah Michelle Gellar toont lingeriefoto's van zichzelf als herinnering om niet te veel te eten, maar krijgt bakken kritiek: "Wat een ziekelijk idee"

22 november 2018

08u12

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Sarah Michelle Gellar (41) heeft lingeriefoto’s van zichzelf op Instagram gezet ‘als herinnering om jezelf niet te overeten tijdens Thanksgiving’. De commentaar van haar volgers is niet mals, die vinden dat ze magerzucht promoot.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is vooral bekend van haar rol als Buffy Summers in de populaire reeks ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’. Omdat het vandaag Thanksgiving is, plaatste ze deze week enkele foto’s op haar Instagramaccount van een lingerieshoot uit 2007. “Ik ga deze foto’s ophangen in huis om me eraan te herinneren mezelf niet te overeten op Thanksgiving”, schreef ze bij de plaatjes.

Dit was niet geheel naar de zin van haar volgers, ze kreeg een hele hoop negatieve reacties op de foto’s. Sommigen beschuldigden Gellar ervan dat ze magerzucht zou promoten. “Wat een ziekelijk idee om zo’n boodschap uit te dragen”, schreef iemand. “Foto’s ophangen van mezelf om me er aan te doen herinneren niet te eten was iets dat ik deed wanneer ik anorexia had.” Daar voegde de persoon nog aan toe: “Jezelf overeten op Thanksgiving gaat geen verschil maken op de vorm van je lichaam. Het gaat maar over één dag! Laten we onszelf niet schuldig voelen over het kunnen genieten van eten,”

Die boodschap werd beaamd door heel wat andere volgers, die de Amerikaanse actrice vroegen om haar post opnieuw in acht te nemen. Anderen vonden dan weer dat Gellar er zich niet te veel van moest aantrekken. “Sommige mensen zijn gewoon té gevoelig”, klonk het onder meer.

De commotie was genoeg voor de actrice om zichzelf te excuseren voor de foto’s. “Ik zie dat sommige mensen deze foto’s opnemen als ‘fat-shaming’”, schreef de actrice. “Dat is allerminst wat ik ermee wil bereiken. Ik hou van Thanksgiving en mijn ogen zijn vaak groter dan mijn mond. Ik heb de neiging mezelf te overeten en dit was een herinnering voor mezelf om dat niet te doen. Het spijt me zeer als ik met deze vorm van humor mensen tegen het hoofd gestoten heb.”

De foto’s verwijderen deed de actrice niet; Integendeel , Sarah Michelle Gellar is op haar 41 nog steeds een groot Instagramgebruiker.