Actrice Katie Holmes voelt zich een echte prinses in Disneyland Paris

CD

01 juli 2019

10u47 0 Showbizz Bekend internationaal bezoek afgelopen weekend in Disneyland Paris. Niemand minder dan de Amerikaanse actrice Katie Holmes zakte af naar het Frans park voor de opening van The Lion King & Jungle Festival.

Een stralende Katie Holmes was afgelopen zaterdag te gast in Disneyland Paris. In een prachtige witte jurk ging de actrice uit Hollywood voor het Kasteel van Doornroosje op de foto met Minnie Mouse die voor de gelegenheid haar meest avontuurlijke outfit had aangetrokken. En de liefde tussen Katie en Minnie is duidelijk groot, want de twee gaven elkaar een hartverwarmende knuffel.

Daarna was er ook nog een ontmoeting met Baloe en Koning Lowietje uit The Jungle Book. De twee figuren spelen tijdens de zomer een belangrijke rol in Disneyland Paris, want het park staat in het teken van The Lion King en Jungle Book. Ook mocht Katie de nieuwe show ‘The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands’ plechtig openen. “Ik vind het een grote eer om hier vandaag aanwezig te zijn, op deze magische plek”, aldus Katie. “Disney weet mij en mijn familie enorm te ontroeren.” Suri, de 13-jarige dochter van Katie en haar ex-man Tom Cruise, was er niet bij.