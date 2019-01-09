Actrice Joyce Beullens gaat trouwen TDS

09 januari 2019

11u12 0 Showbizz Voormalig VTM KZOOM-gezicht en actrice/muzikante Joyce Beullens (34) en haar vriend Steven stappen in het huwelijksbootje. Dat hebben ze zelf bekendgemaakt via Instagram.

“Deze koningin gaat niet langer wachten op een ring”, laat Joyce trots weten op Instagram. Ze deelde een grappige collage van het koninklijk huwelijk van prins Harry en Meghan Markle, waar hun hoofden vakkundig werden opgeplakt.

Ook Steven, die onder de artiestennaam SHTEVIL muziek maakt, deelde het heugelijke nieuws. “Ze heeft ja gezegd! Ik mag samen zijn met de meest zalige persoon op deze wereld”, schrijft hij.

Joyce was destijds het eerste schermgezicht van VTM KZOOM. Ze was ook te zien in onder meer ‘Spitsbroers’, ‘F.C. De Kampioenen: Kampioen zijn blijft plezant’, ‘Zot van A’, ‘Witse’ en ‘Code 37'.