Acteur Andy Peelman uit 'De Buurtpolitie' met spoed naar ziekenhuis na motorcrash

21 september 2018

14u44

Bron: Instagram 6 Showbizz De vakantie van Andy Peelman, vooral bekend als inspecteur Koen uit ‘De Buurtpolitie’, naar Corsica is niet bepaald gelopen zoals hij in gedachten had. De acteur moest met spoed naar het ziekenhuis worden gebracht nadat hij crashte met zijn motor.

De precieze omstandigheden van het ongeval zijn onduidelijk. Op Instagram laat Peelman wel weten dat hij veel geluk heeft gehad. "Ik kan mijn 10 tenen en vingers nog bewegen, met dank aan mijn engelbewaarder", schrijft hij. Hij deelt ook een foto waarop te zien is hoe hij op een brancard ligt, naast een weg die door de bergen of rotsachtig gebied lijkt te gaan.

In het ziekenhuis werden na de crash de nodige foto's genomen. De gevolgen vallen gelukkig mee, zo laat Andy weten. "Röntgenfoto genomen op de spoeddienst, alles dik in orde", schrijft hij. Later vandaag wordt de acteur nog met het vliegtuig gerepatrieerd. Allicht zal hij hier nog verdere onderzoeken ondergaan.

Steunbetuiging

Onder de foto stromen intussen veel steunbetuigingen binnen. "Hier verschiet ik van! Veel beterschap", schrijft iemand. En ook: "Hopelijk is het niet al te erg. Dikke knuffel van mij", en "Spoedig herstel en veilig thuis! Gelukkig niets ergs!"