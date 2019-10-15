6-jarig Russisch meisje wordt ‘mooiste kind ter wereld’ genoemd, nu wil elke fotograaf haar strikken TDS

Het leven van een 6-jarig Russisch meisje is in korte tijd volledig veranderd. Alina Yakupova werd door haar volgers uitgeroepen tot 'schattigste kind ter wereld', waarna diverse media het verhaal oppikten. Het resultaat laat zich raden: Yakupova wist in geen tijd meer dan 22.000 volgers te verzamelen op Instagram en intussen is ze vastberaden door te groeien tot één van de meest gevraagde kindmodellen ter wereld.

Alina Yakupova komt uit Moskou en doet al modellenwerk sinds ze amper vier jaar oud was. Ze maakte al snel naam met haar stralende verschijning, waardoor er heel wat deuren opengingen en ze heel wat mooie kansen kreeg. Zo dook Yakupova al op in allerlei modecampagnes, zoals voor het Italiaanse kledingmerk Monnalisa Kids, het Russische label Yudashkin-Kids en en het Australische Gloria Jeans. Ze verscheen inmiddels ook al in prestigieuze magazines zoals Instyle en modeblad Grazia.

Toch ging de bal pas echt aan het rollen door de sociale media. Via Instagram volgen duizenden mensen het doen en laten van het meisje. Haar volgers zijn van overal afkomstig. Yakupova deelt regelmatig foto’s van haar nieuwste fotoshoots en laat ook weten in welke tijdschriften het jonge model nog zal verschijnen. En dat doet haar volgers smelten. “Je bent werkelijk het mooiste meisje ter wereld”, reageren zij. Of ook: “Altijd knap. Ik ben sprakeloos” en “Jij moet wel de mooiste verschijning zijn die ik ooit heb gezien.”

Intussen wordt het meisje overspoeld door allerlei aanbiedingen en lijkt elke fotograaf haar wel te willen strikken. Roman Kukhar, de manager van het meisje, is dan ook trots op wat ze al bereikt heeft. “Het geheim van haar succes ligt niet enkel in haar onaardse schoonheid, maar tevens in haar werkijver en haar voortdurende zelfontwikkeling, ondanks haar jonge leeftijd.”