32-jarige Nederlandse rapper doodgeschoten op nieuwjaarsdag KD

01 januari 2019

13u22

Bron: ANP 11 Showbizz De Nederlandse rapper Feis (32) is op nieuwjaarsdag omgekomen bij een schietpartij in Rotterdam. Dat meldt AD. Het platenlabel van de artiest bevestigt het overlijden.

Kees de Koning van zijn platenlabel Top Notch meldde het overlijden op Instagram. "Ik kan het niet geloven. ga je missen jouw super talent, gevoel voor humor en hoe je altijd klaar stond voor iedereen. Rust zacht", schrijft de platenbaas bij een portret van de rapper.

Volgens het Nederlandse AD is de rapper omgekomen bij de schietpartij op de Nieuwe Binnenweg in Rotterdam-West. Daarbij is volgens de politie een 32-jarige man om het leven gekomen.

Faisal Mssyeh, zoals Feis officieel heet, kreeg bekendheid in Nederland door zijn samenwerking met rapper U-Niq aan het nummer ‘Klein, klein jongetje’ uit 2006. De Rotterdamse rapper bracht pas in 2014 zijn eerste solo-albums uit: ‘Gebouwd voor dit’ en ‘Hard van buiten, gebroken van binnen’.

Vlak voor zijn overlijden postte de man nog een nieuwe foto op Instagram. Op zijn Instagram Stories is ook te zien hoe hij het nieuwe jaar vierde en van het vuurwerk genoot. Zijn dood is een shock voor zijn vele fans, die zijn pagina overstelpen met afscheidsberichtjes.