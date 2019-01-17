25 jaar na ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’: zo gaat het nu met de acteurs uit de reeks TDS

17 januari 2019

14u57

Bron: Eigen berichtgeving 0 Showbizz ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’, dat in de jaren 90 op het scherm kwam, is voor velen pure nostalgie. Een brokje vrouwen aan de macht, met dank aan de hoofdpersonages Xena en Gabrielle. Maar hoe gaat het anno 2019 met hen? Dit doet de cast van de populaire reeks vol mythische wezens en figuren vandaag.

23 jaar, 4 maanden, en 14 dagen - zo lang is het intussen geleden dat de allereerste aflevering van ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ op de wereld werd losgelaten. De reeks, bedoeld als spinoff van ‘Hercules: The Legendary Journeys’, groeide meteen uit tot een kijkcijferkanon. Het logische gevolg? ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ liep zes seizoenen lang op tv. Er werden in totaal 134 afleveringen gemaakt, die tot op vandaag nog wijd en zijd in de wereld worden uitgezonden.

Xena, gespeeld door Lucy Lawless (50)

De reeks draaide uiteraard rond de avonturen van Xena en haar sidekick Gabrielle. De hoofdrol was weggelegd voor Lucy Lawless, die in een nauwsluitende lederen outfit het kwaad bestreed en de wereld probeerde te redden. Het werd de rol van haar leven, die later vele andere deuren deed opengaan. Zo was Lawless later te zien in toppers als ‘Two and a Half Men’, ‘The L Word’, ‘The X-Files’, ‘Battlestar Galactica’ en ‘CSI: Miami’. In 2010 keerde ze als het ware terug naar haar heldhaftige roots: Lucy vertolkte toen de rol van ‘Spartacus: Blood and Sand’ en ‘Spartacus: Gods of the Arena’.

Wanneer de actrice niet aan het werk is in de VS, spendeert ze haar tijd in Australië en Nieuw-Zeeland. Lucy is sinds 1998 getrouwd met Gerard Tapert (63), opvallend genoeg de producer van ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’. Samen kregen ze twee zonen: Julius Robert Bay (19) en Judah Miro (16). Daarnaast heeft Lucy nog een dochter uit haar eerste huwelijk.

Gabrielle, gespeeld door Renee O’Connor (47)

Toen Renee O’Connor in 1994 te zien was in ‘Hercules and the Lost Kingdom’, trok ze de aandacht van de makers van ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’. Ze werd aan boord gehaald, en bleef een hoofdpersonage tot in de finale aflevering. Toen de reeks op zijn einde liep, richtte Renee haar eigen productiebedrijf op, genaamd ROC Picture. Ze sloot zich ook aan bij het theatergezelschap Shakespeare by the Sea. Ze dook de afgelopen nog op in films en tv-series, zoals ‘Ark’, ‘Last Chance’ en ‘Watch the Sky’, maar het grote succes bleven uit. Ze is getrouwd met acteur Jed Sura. Samen hebben ze twee kinderen: Kinderen: Miles William Muir en Iris Sura.

Pittig detail: Xena en Gabriella deden nog meer samen dan alleen vechten tegen mythologische wezens. Tijdens een interview in 2003 gaven Lucy en Renee immers toe dat hun personages in een lesbische relatie verwikkeld zaten. Iets wat de fans al langer dachten, maar tot dan nooit werd bevestigd.

Joxer, gespeeld door Ted Raimi (53)

Wie herinnert zich Joxer niet? Het personage, vertolkt door Ted Raimi, werd vooral populair door zijn onhandige fratsen. Nadat hij in de serie werd vermoord door Livia, dook de acteur al snel op in tal van andere films, zoals de ‘Spider Man’-trilogie. Hij was ook geregeld te zien in horrorfilms als ‘Darkness Rising’ ‘The Evil Dead 2' en ‘The Grudge’. Daarnaast is hij ook aan de slag als schrijver en producer. Het hele concept van ‘Xena’ werd trouwens bedacht door zijn broer Sam.

Over het privéleven van Ted is niet veel bekend. De acteur laat zich liever niet over persoonlijke zaken. Raimi houdt van honden, en heeft ook zelf een viervoeter. Hij zou ook gelukkig getrouwd zijn.

Eve, gespeeld door Adrienne Wilkinson (41)

De rol van de oorlogslustige Livia, vanaf het vijfde seizoen genaamd Eve, was weggelegd voor Adrienne Wilkinson. Ook zij bleef na het einde van ‘Xena’ aan de slag als actrice. Zo was ze van 2011 tot 2013 te zien in de reeks ‘Venice: The Series’. Grote rollen wist ze niet meer te strikken, maar was wel eenmalig te zien in ‘Days of Our Lives’. Ze dook verder op in ‘ER’ en Charmed’, waar ze bijrollen kon versieren. Vandaag de dag is ze evenwel vooral actief als stemacteur: ze sprak de dialogen in van verschillende games, waaronder ‘EverQuest II’ en ‘Saints Row’.

Ares, gespeeld door Kevin Smith (overleden)

Kevin Tod Smith was een Nieuw-Zeelandse acteur. Zijn rol van Ares, God van de Oorlog, werd de bekendste rol uit zijn carrière. Hij nam in meer dan vijftig afleveringen de rol voor zijn rekening. Naast acteren bleef hij ook muziek maken. Hij speelde in een aantal alternatieve rock bands, waaronder The Wide Lapels die ‘de slechtste nummers uit de jaren zeventig’ ten gehore bracht en een grote aanhang fans had. Kevin overleed op 38-jarige leeftijd in de Chinese hoofdstad Peking, na een ongelukkige val van een hoog decorstuk. De filmopnames voor ‘Warriors of Virtue: The Return to Tao’ waren toen net afgerond.

Callisto, gespeeld door Hudson Leick (49)

Callisto had maar één doel voor ogen: wraak nemen nadat Xena en haar leger erg lang geleden haar dorp in de as had gelegd. Het personage werd gespeeld door Hudson Leick, die ook later nog mooie rollen op haar cv kon zetten. Op tv dook ze op in ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’, ‘Nip/Tuck’, ‘Shark’, en ‘Law & Order: LA’. Op het witte doek was ze dan weer te zien in ‘Paris Connections’, ‘All It Will Ever Be’, ‘Mid Life Gangster’, en ‘Blood Type’.

De laatste jaren lijkt Hudson echter volledig naar de achtergrond te zijn verdwenen. Leick is nu een yogaleraar die gespecialiseerd is in Kundalini yoga en Hatha yoga. Ze verdiept zich ook in Vipassana meditatietechnieken, waarvoor ze een opleiding ging volgen in Nepal.

Julius Caesar, gespeeld door Karl Urban (46)

Het televisiepubliek kreeg Karl Urban in ‘Xena’ aan het werk te zien als Julius Caesar. Het was echter pas na zijn passage in de reeks dat hij echt wist door te breken als acteur. Hij scoorde toprollen in blockbusters als ‘The Lord of the Rings’, ‘Star Trek’, ‘The Bourne Supremacy’ en ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. Hij was ook te zien in ‘The Loft’, de Amerikaanse remake van ‘Loft’ van Erik Van Looy. Naast zijn acteerwerk zet Karl zich als ambassadeur van KidsCan in voor meer dan 16.000 kinderen die opgroeien in armoede. Hij schenkt voeding, kleding en schoenen.

Urban is in 2004 gehuwd met Natalie Wihongi, die hij al sinds 2000 kende. Zij was toen zijn make up-artieste. Ze kregen samen twee zonen: Hunter (18) en Indiana (13), Indy in het kort. Die werd vernoemd naar de Indiana Jones-franchise, de favoriete films van Karl. In juni van 2014 kondigden de twee hun scheiding aan. Sinds 2015 heeft Karl Urban een relatie met ‘Battlestar Galactica’-actrice Katee Sackhoff.