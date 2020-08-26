19-jarige YouTuber Landon Clifford onverwacht overleden: “Dit is niet hoe de dingen zouden moeten gaan” TDS

26 augustus 2020

11u37

Bron: Metro UK 0 Showbizz Landon Clifford, een 19-jarige Amerikaanse YouTuber met ruim 1,3 miljoen abonnees , is onverwacht overleden. Landon raakte bekend met het YouTube-kanaal ‘Cam&Fam’ dat hij samen met zijn vrouw beheerde. Daarop vlogden ze over hun leven als tienerouders. Volgens zijn vrouw werd Landon getroffen door een herseninfarct, waardoor hij uiteindelijk zes dagen in coma lag.

Het is Landons vrouw Camryn die via sociale media het hartverscheurende nieuws deelt dat haar wederhelft is overleden. “Nadat hij de afgelopen zes dagen in coma heeft doorgebracht, is hij heengegaan. Hij heeft verschillende organen aan mensen in nood afkomstig uit het hele land geschonken”, schrijft Camryn in een lang en emotioneel bericht op Instagram. “Hij stierf terwijl hij de levens van anderen redde. Dat is het type persoon dat hij was. Medelevend, liefdevol, attent, vriendelijk en zachtaardig.”

Op hun kanaal gaven Landon en Camryn een inkijk in hun leven als tienerouders. Ze deelden ook allerlei vraag/antwoord-filmpjes of deden mee aan internetuitdagingen. Het koppel riep het kanaal in 2018 in het leven, nadat Camryn op 16-jarige leeftijd zwanger bleek en daar video’s over begon te delen. Ze kregen twee dochters samen, maar het gezin moet nu gebroken verder. “Hij was een geweldige echtgenoot en de beste vader waar de meisjes ooit om hadden kunnen vragen. Ik vind het erg jammer dat ze hem nooit echt zullen leren kennen”, aldus Camryn. “Hij was zo jong en had nog zoveel te leven. Dit is niet hoe de dingen zouden moeten gaan. Het was de bedoeling dat hij zijn volgende verjaardag zou halen. Het was de bedoeling dat hij zijn dochters naar het altaar zou begeleiden. Hij zou oud met mij worden.”

Camryn is kapot door het overlijden van haar echtgenoot. “Woorden kunnen niet eens in de buurt komen om de pijn te beschrijven die ik voel”, laat ze nog weten. “Het enige wat ik nu kan doen, is ervoor zorgen dat onze meisjes weten hoeveel hij van ons hield. Hij kijkt vanuit de hemel op ons neer en zijn licht zal door de wolken schijnen als we naar hem opkijken. Moge hij rusten in vrede.”