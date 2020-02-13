17-jarige dochter van Marco Borsato tekent contract bij bekend artiestenbureau Redactie

13 februari 2020

19u58

Bron: AD 1 Showbizz Jada Borsato, de 17-jarige dochter van Marco en Leontine Borsato, maakt serieus werk van haar carrière als zangeres en stemactrice. Ze tekende recent een contract bij het Amsterdamse artiestenbureau NAMAM, waar onder anderen rapper Lil Kleine en de Vlaming Daniël Busser zijn aangesloten.

Jada werd op 29 januari door het team van Nathan Moszkowicz welkom geheten. De Borsato-telg deelde dat nieuws niet, tot vandaag. Via haar Instagram Stories slingerde ze een foto online die gisteren al door NAMAM online werd gezet. Ondanks dat Jada nog niet is toegevoegd aan de talentenpoule op de website van het artiestenbureau, kan NAMAM bevestigen dat de tiener er nu ‘bij hoort’.

Dankbaar

Van Jada is bekend dat ze de muzikale genen van haar vader Marco erfde. Zo was ze met hem te horen in het nummer ‘Samen Voor Altijd’ en sprak ze de stemmen in van verschillende kinderfilms. In 2014 bracht ze de single ‘Als jij maar van me houdt’ uit.

Begin dit jaar liet Jada, die sinds vijf jaar samen is met producer Roeland Beelen, optekenen dat 2019 een ‘geweldig’ jaar voor haar was. “Ik heb mooie herinneringen gemaakt en zoveel geleerd. Ik ben oprecht dankbaar voor dit alles. Laten we meer mooie herinneringen maken in 2020", klonk haar nieuwjaarswens. Nadat op 4 februari bekend werd dat haar ouders gaan scheiden, laten Jada en haar broers Luca (21) en Senna (18) weinig van zich horen. Wel deelde Luca gisteren de mysterieuze tekst ‘don’t believe everything you read, don’t believe everything you hear’ via zijn Instagram Stories.

Waarom Marco en Leontine na 23 jaar plotseling uit elkaar gaan, is niet bekend. “We zijn dankbaar voor de mooie jaren die ons samen zijn gegeven”, luidde hun korte verklaring.