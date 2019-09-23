15 jaar zonder André Hazes: Roxeanne en André Jr. staan stil bij zijn overlijden Redactie

23 september 2019

18u27

Bron: AD.nl 1 Showbizz Het is vandaag vijftien jaar geleden dat de Nederlandse volkszanger André Hazes overleed. Een verdrietige dag voor zijn fans, maar vooral ook voor zijn kinderen André junior en Roxeanne, die op sociale media stilstaan bij het verlies.

André (25) schrijft bij een foto van zijn vader: “Al 15 jaar zonder de koning”. Hij krijgt veel liefdevolle reacties van zijn volgers. Ook zijn vriendin Monique Westenberg, met wie hij momenteel in een relatiecrisis verkeert, laat van zich horen. “Hij ziet je...”, schrijft ze, met een hartje daarbij.



Zijn één jaar oudere zus Roxeanne gebruikt meer tekst om haar overleden vader te herdenken. Ze vertelt over de woede die ze voelde als tiener omdat haar vader er niet meer was. “Ik heb je zo vaak nodig gehad. Zo vaak gehaat (...) Ik heb je lang egoïstisch gevonden, om er vervolgens – nu ik zelf moeder ben – achter te komen dat je misschien wel de verstandigste, meest wijze man bent geweest in mijn leven”, schrijft ze in een emotioneel bericht. “Nu vult jouw plekje in mijn hart zich alleen maar met begrip en liefde.”

“Ik ben jou”

Ze ziet ook steeds meer in hoeveel ze eigenlijk op haar vader lijkt. Als ze zich onbegrepen voelt door haar afwijkende mening, bijvoorbeeld. Of wanneer ze loopt te zwelgen in haar emoties en creativiteit. “Dan besef ik maar al te goed dat ik een kind van jou ben. Ergens is dat een troostende gedachte, maar veel vaker voel ik me alleen, omdat degene die mij ‘perfect’ had gevonden er niet meer is.”

De volkszanger overleed op 23 september 2004 na twee hartinfarcten en een hartstilstand. Tijdens een grootse ceremonie in de Amsterdam Arena werd enkele dagen later afscheid van hem genomen.