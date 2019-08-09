“Zo veel liefde”: Joke uit ‘De Mol’ verwelkomt eerste kindje TDS

'De Mol'-deelneemster Joke is voor het eerst moeder geworden. Ze is bevallen van een dochtertje, zo laat ze weten via Instagram. Haar dochtertje kreeg de naam Suze.

Ze hield het nieuws lang verborgen, maar nu mag iedereen het weten. Joke uit ‘De Mol’ is zopas voor de eerste keer mama geworden. “Suze ♥️ 1 aug ‘19. #somuchlove #babylove #vetlife #demol #firsttimemum #goinghome”, schreef ze bij de eerste kiekjes van haar pasgeboren kindje.

Joke maakte opvallend genoeg pas enkele weken terug bekend dat ze in verwachting was. Ze postte toen een foto van haar bolle buik op Instagram, en was al 38 weken ver. “Twee hittegolven in de laatste anderhalve maand, dat was niet ideaal. Maar we zijn erdoor geraakt”, schreef ze toen in de comments. “Het is voor iedereen warm geweest hè. Met natte handdoek in de nek heb ik het overleefd.”