'Will & Grace'-cast eert Debbie Reynolds in speciale kerstaflevering

Debbie Reynolds was in tien aflevering van de Amerikaanse serie 'Will & Grace'. te zien Ze wordt nu herdacht door de hele cast. Debra Messing, die haar dochter speelde in de serie, deelde een extra-ontroerende post via social media.

'A Gay Olde Christmas', zo heet de aflevering die gisteren speciaal voor de feestdagen uitgezonden werd. De aflevering zit vol flashbacks en de hele tijd hangt er aan de muur een portret van Debbie Reynolds.

Reynolds overleed in december 2016 een dag nadat haar dochter, Star Wars-actrice Carrie Fisher, overleed. Toen al deelde Debra Messing een prachtige boodschap op haar Instagram-account. "Debbie is nu bij Carrie. Ze was altijd zo bezorgd over haar. Carrie is te snel gegaan en nu zijn ze weer samen. Mijn hart is letterlijk gebroken. Acht jaar lang was ze mijn mama...", aldus Messing.

Nu postte Messing een foto van zichzelf bij het portret van Reynolds.

Debbie is with me in tonight’s flashback Christmas Episode. I love that portrait of her. It captures her Light. ❤️ Een foto die is geplaatst door Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) op 06 dec 2017 om 01:53 CET

"Debbie is bij mij tijdens de flashback kerstaflevering vanavond. Ik hou van dit portret van haar. Het legt haar licht vast.", schreef Messing bij de foto.