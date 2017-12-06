'Will & Grace'-cast eert Debbie Reynolds in speciale kerstaflevering
'A Gay Olde Christmas', zo heet de aflevering die gisteren speciaal voor de feestdagen uitgezonden werd. De aflevering zit vol flashbacks en de hele tijd hangt er aan de muur een portret van Debbie Reynolds.
Reynolds overleed in december 2016 een dag nadat haar dochter, Star Wars-actrice Carrie Fisher, overleed. Toen al deelde Debra Messing een prachtige boodschap op haar Instagram-account. "Debbie is nu bij Carrie. Ze was altijd zo bezorgd over haar. Carrie is te snel gegaan en nu zijn ze weer samen. Mijn hart is letterlijk gebroken. Acht jaar lang was ze mijn mama...", aldus Messing.
Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful- a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else "on the road" to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, "I got you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you." RIP Bobbie Adler. ❤
Nu postte Messing een foto van zichzelf bij het portret van Reynolds.
"Debbie is bij mij tijdens de flashback kerstaflevering vanavond. Ik hou van dit portret van haar. Het legt haar licht vast.", schreef Messing bij de foto.
