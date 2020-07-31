‘Thuis’-actrice Tine Priem in alle stilte getrouwd: “Ik hou voor altijd van jou” TDS

31 juli 2020

14u53

Bron: Instagram 4 Showbizz Heuglijk nieuws voor Tine Priem (31). De ‘Thuis’-actrice is vrijdag in het huwelijksbootje gestapt met haar partner Tom (36), met wie ze al vijf jaar samen is. Ver weg van alle camera’s gaf Tine haar jawoord tijdens een plechtigheid in het stadhuis van Gent.

“Ik hou voor altijd van jou”, schrijft Tine - die de rol van Tamara Vereken in de Eén-soap ‘Thuis’ vertolkt - bij een innige foto van haar en haar kersverse echtgenoot. De twee zijn al vijf jaar samen en Tine was al langer klaar voor een aanzoek, zo vertelde ze vorig jaar nog tijdens een interview met ‘Story’. “Mijn lief weet dat ik graag wil trouwen, maar ik wil hem niet onder druk zetten”, klonk het toen. “Mijn oudste broer trouwt deze zomer, voordien verwacht ik dus zeker geen aanzoek.”

Ze vertelde ook waarom ze zoveel belang hecht aan het huwelijk. “Trouwen is voor mij een romantische manier om je liefde te bezegelen”, zei ze. “Het is toch anders dan samenwonen. Trouwen, dat is echt honderd procent kiezen voor elkaar en tonen dat je je leven met elkaar wilt delen. Het klinkt misschien cliché, maar op dat vlak ben ik traditioneel. En hoe mijn droomhuwelijk eruitziet? Intiem, met familie en vrienden, zeker niet te grootschalig. Ik wil graag met al mijn gasten een gesprek kunnen hebben. Het moet vooral oprecht zijn. Ook mijn jurk zal eenvoudig zijn, zoals ik ben. Niet te bombastisch of te klassiek.”

