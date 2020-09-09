‘Thuis’-actrice Tine Priem begint eigen webshop Redactie

Samen met beste vriend Christophe lanceert Tine Priem (31) op 18 september met Gingers een ­webshop met kleding en accessoires voor vrouwen.

“Ik broed al jaren op dit idee”, zegt de ‘Thuis’­-actrice. “Ik wil allang een eigen collectie ontwerpen. Drie jaar geleden nam ik een adviesbureau onder de arm, maar het bleek onhaalbaar toen. Maar het bloed kruipt waar het niet gaan kan. Ik ga nu merken verkopen waar ik zelf achter sta. ‘Thuis’ blijft wel mijn hoofdjob. De pakjes verstuur ik dus in m’n vrije tijd.” De webshop is een grote investering, zegt Tine nog. “We hebben een boekhouder en een websitebouwer, maar de grootste hap uit ons budget gaat naar de kleren. We zien wel waar we uitkomen.”