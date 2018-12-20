‘The Notebook’-actrice Rachel McAdams onderbreekt poepchique fotoshoot om af te kolven voor haar zoontje DBJ

20 december 2018

21u50 0 Showbizz De Canadese actrice Rachel McAdams (40) is een moeder als alle andere. Tijdens een poepchique modeshoot onderbrak ze haar werk even voor het afkolven van moedermelk voor haar zoontje. Ze kreeg daarvoor applaus van de fotografe.

In april van dit jaar beviel de blonde actrice Rachel McAdams (‘Mean Girls’) van een zoontje, maar de Canadese is al opnieuw druk aan het werk. Zo deed ze onder meer een glamoureuze fotoshoot voor het Girls Girls Girls-magazine. Toch is dat volgens de actrice geen reden om niet te zorgen voor haar zoontje. Ze onderbrak de shoot om moedermelk af te kolven en dat moment werd vastgelegd door de fotografe.

“Er zijn een miljoen redenen om deze foto te delen”, schrijft oprichtster en fotografe Claire Rothstein van het Amerikaanse blad. “Maar de belangrijkste is toch om nogmaals aan te tonen dat borstvoeding de normaalste zaak van de wereld is.”

Het levert een ongewoon beeld op. De Canadese actrice staat op de foto met een afkolvingsapparaat, gehuld in Versace en met peperdure diamanten rond haar nek. “Ik kan me echt met de grootste moeite van de wereld niet inbeelden waarom hierop wordt neergekeken of waarom men er bang voor is”, vult Rothstein nog aan. “Ik zou dit zelfs niet meer moeten zeggen, maar als deze foto het beeld van maar één persoon zou kunnen veranderen over zoiets natuurlijk, normaal en mooi, zou dat al geweldig zijn.”

Chrissy Teigen werd afgelopen zomer bijvoorbeeld nog ge-mommy shamed omdat ze een foto plaatste waarop ze haar pasgeboren zoon Miles borstvoeding gaf. Veel vrouwen doen hun best om het stigma rondom borstvoeding te veranderen.