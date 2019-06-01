‘The Band’-presentator Jim Bakkum deelt foto van afgetrainde lijf “om anderen te inspireren” KD

De Nederlandse acteur Jim Bakkum (31), die in 2017 op VTM 'The Band' presenteerde met Laura Tesoro, heeft op Instagram een foto gedeeld van zijn gespierde lijf. Hij doet dat naar eigen zeggen "om anderen te inspireren".

In 2016 speelde Jim de rol van Jorrit in de film ‘Onze jongens’, een film die heel wat gelijkenissen vertoont met ‘Magic Mike’. Momenteel zijn de opnames aan de gang voor een vervolg. ‘Onze jongens in Miami’ wordt in 2020 in de zalen verwacht. Om terug in de huid van zijn personage te kruipen, moest Jim wat aan zijn fysiek werken. Het resultaat deelde hij online.

"Bij mijn personage Jorrit in ‘Onze jongens’ draait alles om het showen van zijn lichaam. Deze foto deel ik niet om te pronken met mijn lichaam, maar om te laten zien wat een tijd lang consistentie in training en voeding kunnen doen. Om eventueel anderen te inspireren", schrijft Jim bij een foto.