‘Temptation’-verleider Danicio over de zwangerschap van Rodanya: “Ik had schrik dat het van mij was” KDL

30 september 2019

14u08

Bron: Shownieuws 0 Showbizz Nadat Rodanya en haar vriend Morgan na hun deelname aan ‘Temptation Island’ uit elkaar gingen, had Rodanya kort iets met Danicio, één van de verleiders uit het programma waarmee ze tijdens de opnames ook gekust had. Toen de Nederlandse in juli aankondigde dat ze zwanger was, en niet meteen vertelde wie de vader was, vreesde Danicio dan ook even dat hij papa zou worden.

Nadat Rodanya aankondigde dat ze een kindje verwachtte, duurde het even voor ze vertelde wie de vader is van haar ongeboren zoontje: haar ex, Morgan. Danico, één van de verleiders van ‘Temptation Island’ die het hart van Rodanya even wist te veroveren na haar breuk met Morgan, haalde toen opgelucht adem. “Ik had wel even stress ja, dat het van mij was, maar gelukkig niet”, vertelt hij aan Shownieuws.

Danicio, die al een tijdje geen contact meer heeft met Rodanya, vertelde er ook bij dat hij de zwangerschap een vreemde situatie vindt. “Ik heb er in principe niet echt een mening over, maar ik vind het wel een beetje apart eigenlijk dat ze zwanger is van haar ex”, klinkt het. “Maar ja, ik bemoei mij er niet mee. Ze is gelukkig, dus ja.”