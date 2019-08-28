‘Temptation’-Tim De Pril wordt voor de derde keer papa Redactie

28 augustus 2019

06u00

Bron: TV FAMILIE 0 Showbizz Ex-‘Temptation Island’-deelnemer Tim De Pril (37) wordt voor de derde keer papa. Dat maakt zijn vrouw Melissa (25) bekend. “Hier is-ie dan! Het buikje dat we stilletjes aan niet meer konden verstoppen”, laat ze weten. “Louis & Liv zullen een broertje of zusje krijgen voor hun Sinterklaas.”

Tot nu toe beleeft Melissa een zorgeloze zwangerschap. “De misselijkheid viel deze keer echt heel goed mee en buiten mijn bekkenbodemspier die mij waarschijnlijk haat ondertussen, mag ik ook bij deze zwangerschap mijn twee pollekes kussen. So far so good dus en wij zijn al stiekem aan het aftellen naar de ontmoeting met dat klein wriemelend spookje in mijn buik.”

Honderden vrouwen

De rebel Tim De Pril is nu echt een familieman. Na stormachtige relaties met Ann Van Elsen en vele andere missen heeft hij bij Melissa Vingerhoed, tweede eredame bij Miss België 2013, stabiliteit en rust gevonden. In 2002 nam Tim De Pril een eerste keer deel aan ‘Temptation Island’, met zijn toenmalige lief Katrien Schotte. Drie jaar later ging hij nog een keer, als verleider. Een rol die zich niet beperkte tot het programma. Tim ging er prat op dat hij ‘met honderden vrouwen het bed deelde’.